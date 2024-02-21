Brady Neifer (1998 – 2024)

Brady Don Neifer, age 25, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2024. Brady worked as a journeyman ironworker with Local 55 Union.

Brady was born on July 29, 1998, in Toledo, to Jeremy Neifer and Sara Schuller. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School. On December 3, 2022, he married Korey (Arend), and she survives.

Brady loved hunting, fishing, and boating. In short, he enjoyed all things outdoors. He loved visiting Michigan, especially St. Joseph.

In his free time, he was a video gamer. Above all else, Brady was a family man and loved his family and friends. He took every opportunity to spend as much time with those he loved.

Surviving Brady is his wife, Korey of Archbold; father, Jeremy Neifer; mother, Sara Schuller-Henricks; step-father, Bryan Henricks; mother and father-in-law, David and Lisa Arend; grandparents, Kevin and Donna Neifer, Donald Hale, Dave and Jeannine Ross, Larry and Ellen Henricks; and grandparent-in-laws, Larry and Janice Free. He is also survived by his siblings; Kainoa, Nalu, Anela, and Vi Neifer, Layne and Emme Henricks; sister-in-laws, Megan (Eric Perry) Arend and Zoe Arend; aunts, Jamie (Luke) Powers, Katie (J.J.) Mahnke, Lindsey Neifer, Jenna (Brice) Mull, Kendall Dillon, Jessica Schuller, Shyra (Katie) Ross; aunt-in-laws, Kathy (Kurt) Seimet, Lori (Joe) Burkholder, Kay (Howard) Fink, Joyce (Laura Lonac) Arend, Carol (Phil Hoover) Arend; uncle-in-law, Daniel (Mary) Arend; and many cousins who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparent-in-laws, Patrick and Juanita Arend; great-grandparents, Melvin and Lorene Neifer and Donald and Bonnie Baker; and the fallen men and women of the ironworker family.

Visitation for Brady will take place on Monday, February 26, 2024, from 2pm to 8pm, at the True North Church in Wauseon. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 11am, at the church.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.