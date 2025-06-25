Courtney Ames (2006 – 2025)

(2025 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Courtney Renee Ames, 19, of Pioneer passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

She was born on March 24, 2006 in Bryan to Neil and Sandra K. (Bennett) Ames. Courtney graduated from North Central High School in 2025.

Courtney was a 4-year member of the NC choir, active in FFA, where she earned best of show for a fair project. She enjoyed hunting, listening to music, speed skating, working on projects with her dad, babysitting her nieces and nephews, and hanging out with friends.

Courtney loved her two dogs and cat. She had amazing blue eyes, an infectious laugh and a caring personality. Everyone that knew her, loved her.

She is survived by her parents Neil and Sandra; siblings Ashley (Justin) Wheeler of West Unity and Gunner (Anndraya) Ames of Edgerton; maternal grandfather Larry Bennett of Paulding, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Courtney was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Sharon Pierce and paternal grandparents Eileen Randall and George Ames.

A time to receive friends will be on Sunday, June 29th from 12-4pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family in care of Sandra or Neil. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.