Dylan Eisel (2004 – 2025)

Dylan James Eisel, 20, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, along with his girlfriend, Courtney Ames.

Dylan was born on September 7, 2004, in Bryan, Ohio, son of Corey A. and Lindsay N. (Fackler) Eisel.

Dylan was a 2023 graduate of Hilltop High School where he participated in football, basketball, and track. Following high school, Dylan served on the Brady Township Fire and Rescue Department, where he was a fourth-generation firefighter in his family, answering the call of service.

Dylan found peace in spending time outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He prioritized spending time with his family and enjoyed family vacations that often-including racing go karts. One of his favorite people was his girlfriend, Courtney, who he loved more than anything – they had a special relationship.

Surviving are his parents, Corey (Lindsay) Eisel of West Unity, Ohio; sister, Reese Eisel of West Unity, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Beverly and Rob Stoltzfus of Bunnell, Florida, and Denny and Joyce Fackler of Pioneer, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Jim and Pam Eisel of West Unity, Ohio and Kim and Steve Esterline of West Unity, Ohio; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation for Dylan will be held Monday, June 30, 2025, from 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 1, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Rob Rodriguez officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Brady Township Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com