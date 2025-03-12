Brandy Hooker (1981 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Brandy Sue Hooker, age 43, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away peacefully, Sunday afternoon, March 09, 2025 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 20, 1981 in Louisville, Kentucky. Brandy was a teacher assistant/aide in the Leo, Indiana school system. Brandy loved to watch professional wrestling. She attended Trinity Bible Church in Edgerton, Ohio.

Survivors include her Mother and Father, Neita and Roger Schimmoller, Edgerton, Ohio. Brothers, Jamie and Michael Schimmoller. Aunts, Edith Soward, Marilyn Maag. Uncles, Johnny, Robert, Melvin Ray, Donnie, Gary , Daryl (Trish).

Honoring Brandy’s wishes, cremation will take place. Celebration of Brandy’s life will be held at a future date to be announced.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve Brandy’s family. www.krillfuneralhome.com

