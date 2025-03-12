Michael “Mike” Monroe (1981 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Michael J. “Mike” Monroe, 43 years of Fairfax, Virginia and formerly of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Fairfax.

Mike was born October 1, 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Gregory and Maryl J. “Mickie” (Darm) Monroe.

Upon graduation from Bryan High School in 2000, he enlisted in the United States Navy as an Information Systems Technician. Mike served his country and fellow Sailors for 24 years and earned the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.

He married Jennifer M. Alread on December 20, 2002, at Eastland Baptist Church, Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. Mike enjoyed fitness challenges, hiking, riding motorcycles, playing volleyball and softball.

In addition to his wife Jennifer, Mike is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Monroe of San Diego, California; sister, Zabrina (John) Gregg of Winter Haven, Florida; twin brother, Matthew (Emily) Monroe of Bryan and their children, Carmen, Connor and Callan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, with full military honors provided by the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

