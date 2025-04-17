Branham-Rufenacht Engagement Announcement

Rex and Sherry (Thiel) Branham of rural Blakeslee together with Richard and Darlene (Rupp) Rufenacht of rural Pettisville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Roselynn Jane Branham and Bryce Jared Rufenacht. The bride-to-be is a 2012 graduate of Edon High School, a graduate of Northwest State Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing, and a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. Rosie is employed as a Registered Nurse at Parkview Hospital in Bryan, formerly CHWC. The groom-elect is a 2009 graduate of Pettisville High School and is employed by Tri-Flo Propane and Fertilizer in Archbold. The couple are planning a spring wedding to be held at Ken Dale Farms near Edgerton, the couple will reside in rural Pettisville.