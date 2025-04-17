Fulton County Seniors To Enjoy & Evaluate New Dishes

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon is excited to offer a Mini Food Show with Gordon Food Service. On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at noon, seniors will enjoy food samples in our dining room, and influence future Senior Center menus.

Seniors will taste several dishes from Gordon Food Service vendors, and the samples will combine to make a meal. Seniors may then rate the dishes on a written survey, and share their opinions to impact future Senior Center menus.

Food samples served will be items we have not previously offered as regular menu options. Archbold and Delta sites will be closed, so all seniors may participate. Home-delivered meal clients will be served as usual.

Donations accepted. This event is open to Fulton County residents age 60 and over, by reservation only. Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon is located at 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Sign up by June 3 by calling 419-337-9299.