Filling Memorial Home Of Mercy Celebrates 65 Years Of Service

65 YEARS OF SERVICE … Jean Cohrs (right), the director of mission advancement for the Filling Homes, presented the April 11 program at the Archbold Rotary meeting. She explained the variety of programs that Filling Homes offers for persons with intellectual and development disabilities. The program was arranged by Rotarian Dale Kern.

PRESS RELEASE- Last year, the Filling Memorial Home of Mercy celebrated its 65th anniversary of providing residential, community living and adult day services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Jean Cohrs, who has worked for the Filling Homes for more than 30 years and now serves as the director of mission advancement, explained how Filling’s mission began in 1959 and how it has subsequently grown to meet the changing needs of its residents.

She said it all began with a gift of money and 800 acres of farmland along State Route 108 south of Napoleon from Carrie Filling Vajen.

With the support of Lutheran churches in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, the Filling Homes campus started with a 9,000 square foot building that was primarily designed to meet around the clock residential and care needs of children.

Eventually, those children with disabilities became adults who still needed support and a place to call home.

So, the campus south of Napoleon gradually expanded to 85,000 square feet and now primarily serves adults. The main campus, licensed to house up to 51 persons, currently has 41 residents.

Over time, the service locations expanded beyond the main campus. Group homes (two in Williams County) and community living became part of Filling’s array of services.

Persons living in group homes or community living residences also receive support services to meet their individual needs from Filling Homes employees; however, they generally do not need 24/7 assistance.

Cohrs explained that Filling Homes operates six community living residences in Fulton and Henry counties.

And, adult day services are offered at five locations in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. One of the locations is Soaring Arts Studio in Napoleon where clients have the opportunity to create art that is offered for sale to the public.

Other locations focus on learning skills and creating opportunities to socialize and become involved with the community where they live.

Cohrs said, “Our mission is rooted in faith, we support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, enriching lives full of value, hope and choice within their community.”

To learn more about the services that are now part of the Filling Homes, visit their website: www.fillinghome.org.