Paula Campbell Joins St. Mary School (Edgerton) As Second-Grade Teacher

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
NEW HIRE … St. Mary School students and staff are blessed to have Paula Campbell join our school community as the second-grade teacher. She is happily married to Rusty Campbell, and together they have four incredible children: Noah (12th grade), Jacoby (11th grade), Trinity (ninth grade) and Eden (seventh grade). She has previously taught for three years at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Florida and has subbed for 15 years as she raised her children. With a Master of Arts in Education from Defiance College, Campbell is passionate about guiding young hearts in faith. She is especially excited to walk alongside her second-grade students as they prepare for the sacraments. Campbell embraces the truth of the Catechism: “The sacraments are efficacious signs of grace, instituted by Christ and entrusted to the Church, by which divine life is dispensed to us.” (CCC 1131)