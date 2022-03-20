BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Crews Responding To Stryker Juvenile Detention Center

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 20, 2022

By: Jacob Kessler

Numerous Fire Departments have been called to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center located near Stryker.

The departments were first called to the scene to investigate staff and juvenile inmates at the location who were feeling ill and passing out due to either possible overdoses or an environmental issue.

According to the Stryker Fire Chief as well as additional reports, Fentanyl was released through the vents at the detention center.

Approximately 7 people were taken to the hospital by local EMS crews. The remaining inmates were transferred next door to CCNO and are being kept separate from the adults.

The Juvenile Detention Center is currently closed until further notice until the building and HVAC system are able to be cleaned.

A representative from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office stated that, currently everyone is doing fine, and that the transferred inmates are safe.

The situation is still ongoing at this time and new information will be provided as it is received.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com

 

