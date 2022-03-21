Betty Zehr (1930-2022)

Facebook

Betty J. Zehr, 92, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on March 13, 1930 in Butler, Indiana to Charles and Edna Mae (Slentz) Albertson.

Betty attended Butler Schools in Butler, Indiana. On June 24, 1950 she married Rolland Zehr and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Betty was a founding member of Grace Community Church in Bryan, where she played piano and organ.

She also played piano and taught Sunday School at South Woodbridge Church. In 1993 she retired from Beam Stream Industries in Montpelier after 25 years.

She also worked at Robinair for 3 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, was an avid reader and loved to embroider and garden.

She bowled on the Beam Stream Bowling League. Betty played piano at Evergreen Manor for their church services.

She is survived by her daughters Shirley (Randy) Starr of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, Pamela (Myron) Schaadt of Auburn, Indiana and Shelley (Steve) Jackson of Reading, Michigan; eight grandchildren Christopher, Heidi, Marcia, Kendra, Kiley, Aaron, Blake and Bryce; and eleven great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rolland, sons Dennis and Thomas Zehr, great grandchild Cassandra Starr, three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Betty will be Wednesday, March 23rd from 9-11am at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Kelly to officiate. Betty will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.