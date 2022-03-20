Police & Court Logs For March 16th, 2022

Facebook

ARCHBOLD POLICE

March 4th

•901 Stryker St, Follow Up

•N Defiance St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•N Defiance St @ Stryker St, Traffic Detail Railroad – Clearing Truck Traffic That Is Stuck Due To Blocked Crossing

•S Defiance St @ Wilson St, Traffic Offense – VW Lights

•N Defiance St @ Walnut St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

•S Defiance St @ Miller AV, Traffic Offense – Citation Expired Registration

•S Defiance St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•Franklin St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

March 5th

•N Defiance St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•Franklin St @ Norfolk Sothern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•900-B W Barre Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•1105 S Defiance St, Civil Problem

•901 Stryker St, 911 Hang Up

•S Defiance St @ Lafayette St, Disabled Vehicle

•137 Garden Dr, Burglary In Progress – Unfounded

•700 S Defiance St, Miscellaneous Complaints

March 6th

•700 North St Unit 000, Property, Found

•22611 SR 2, Crash, Hit Skip Property

•1950 S Defiance St, Civil Problem

•104 Rosewood Ct, Property, Found

•602 W Barre Rd, Miscellaneous Complaints

•812 Stryker St, Welfare Check – MM Cit Marijuana

•601 Murbach St, Follow Up

March 7th

•400-B S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – School Bus Violation

•1800-B S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•1950 S Defiance St, Civil Problem

•N Defiance ST @ Murbach St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

•303 Vine St, 911 Hang Up – Accidental

March 8th

•200-B Miller AV, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•705 Lafayette St, Found Loose Dog – Dog Turned Over To Dog Warden

•1500-B S Defiance St, Animal Call – Injured Opossum

•300 E Holland St Unit 8, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit

•400-B E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

•109 Primrose Dr, 911 Hang Up

•100-B N Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

March 9th

•701 E Lutz Rd Unit 703, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit

•W Holland St @ Ruihley Av, Traffic Offense – Stopping On Holland St To Drop Of Student

•500 Lafayette St, Fire Alarm – Was Pulled By Student

•812 Stryker St, Property, Found Wallet

•Franklin St @ Park St, Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard

•502 Middle St, Telephone Complaints – Unwanted Text Communications (Not Approved)

•Frey Rd @ N Village Limits, Suspicious Vehicle – Traveled Out Of Village Limits

•407 E Lutz Rd, 911 Hang Up

March 10th

•901 Stryker St, Miscellaneous Complaints – Semi Needed To Move His Truck

•100-B Lutz Rd, Disabled Vehicle – Was Able To Get It Running Again

•1200 Stryker St, Larceny – Drive Off

•100-B Stryker St, Crash, Property Damage (Not Approved)

•300 E Holland St Unit 7, Threats Or Harassment Over Social Media

•614 N Defiance St, Traffic Detail Funeral

•1200 Stryker St, Larceny (Not Approved)

•700 S Defiance St, Traffic Detail – Gave Directions

•N Defiance St @ W Holland St, Animal Call – Loose Dog

•10 Jane Ct, Warrant, Misdemeanor (Not Approved)

March 11th

•200 W Beech St, Suspicious Activity (Not Approved)

•901 Stryker St, Miscellaneous Complaints – Gave Directions

BRYAN POLICE

March 3rd

•Downtown, foot patrol

•Bryan Community Apartment 936 E. Wilson St., suspicious person, unable to locate

•Cherry/Wilson, traffic stop, expired tags, citation

•824 Navarre Ave., vandalism

•Bryan PD 304 High St., assist other department, court order fingerprints

•American Mini Storage 621 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian, unit check

•Edgerton/Allen, assist req. civilian

•404 Newdale Dr., crew, lift assist

•Subway, traffic stop

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., traffic stop, investigative

•Trilogy Investment 516 E. High St., traffic stop, window tint, warning

•404 N. Main St., lockout

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., dog complaint

•Union/Wilson, accident no injury

•900 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, failure to display OLN, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Get N Go Mart 216 E. High St., traffic stop, focus and aim of headlights, warning

•Meadow Creek Apartments, disturb peace, noise complaint

March 4th

•419 S. Lynn St., assist req. civilian, civil matter

•1324 Rays Dr., disturb peace, advised

•City water wells 925 E. Perry St., doors open

•Rolland/Bryana, suspicious person

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, speed, citation

•100 E. Trevitt St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, speed, warning

•100 S. Main St. blk., Traffic stop, expired registration, warning

•CW Solutions Verizon Wireless 1241 S. Main St., Burglar alarm

•Bryan Senior Housing 1915 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian, well being check

•328 N. Myers St., assist other department

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•WC Public Library 107 E. High St., suspicious auto, unable to locate

•521 S. Walnut St., assist req. civilian, reported theft

•209 E. Perry St., assist other department

•200 E. Hamilton St. blk., traffic stop, parking complaint marked for 72 hour parking

•Maple/Allen, traffic stop, DUS, citation

•Cherry/Hamilton, traffic stop, speed, citation

•High/Allen, traffic stop, turn at intersection and seatbelt, citation

•Wilson/Toy, traffic stop, window tint, citation

•Bryan/Emmett, traffic stop, expired plates, op to OLN, citation

•419 S. Lynn St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., dog complaint

•Fabricare Car Wash 1225 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Main/Perry, traffic stop, operation on expired registration, warning

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., traffic stop, two headlights required, warning

•Main/Perry, traffic stop, headlight required, warning

•Wilson/Emmet, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•Bryan PD, auto violation, unable to locate

•Union/CR 15-D, traffic stop, no OLN, citation

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St. suspicious person

March 5th

•1109 Colonial Ln., assist req. civilian

•Square, traffic stop, speed, warning

•876 E. Trevitt St., larceny

•1200 S. Main St. blk., accident no injury

•815 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

•908 Center St. juvenile complaint

•615 E. High St., trespass

•Bryan High School/Middle School 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., assist req. civilian

•West Bryan main Stop 1320 W. High St., fail to pay, report of drive off

•809 E. Maple St., neighbor trouble, civil matter

•411 E. Mulberry St., larceny

•High/Walnut, auto violation, report of erratic driver, unable to locate

•Hallock Realty 114 W. High St., narcotics, report of a hypodermic needle with solution in it laying in the gutter

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, accident no injury

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., dog complaints, dog running loose

•120 Avenue A, harassment, report of threats

•Bryan Auto Depot 5058 St.Rt.15, traffic stop, expired plates, checked ok

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed and seatbelt, citation

•318 E. High St., crew, report of smoke in the area

•Bryan/Main, assist req. civilian, disabled vehicle

•Taylor Insurance 2731 St.Rt. 15, traffic stop, DUS, cancelled call

•Tano’s Pizz 216 S. Union St., general, smoke coming from counter area

•419 S. Lynn St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St. auto violation, reckless driver, arrest for child endangerment and taken to CCNO, adult arrest

•Hillside 9876 CR 16, crew, first responder, cancelled call

•Walnut/Edgerton, juvenile complaint, unable to locate

•207 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•Shell Spee D Mart 911 E. High St., property found

•1109 Colonial Ln., assist req. civilian

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, warrant check, unable to locate

•300 S. Lynn St. blk., assist req. civilian, unable to locate

•SKLD Bryan 1104 Wesley, lockout, transported owner to residence

•Moore Shelter House 1029 Oakwood Ave., suspicious vehicle, advised subjects of park hours

•716 W. Bryan St. assist req. civilian, family trouble

March 6th

•409 E. Bement St., hang up 911

•China Garden 1020 E. High St., business check

•200 S. Main St., blk., dog complaint, loose dog, unable to locate

•Imagination Station, suspicious auto, unable to locate

•1733 Colonial Ln., prowlers reported, arrest – juvenile

•Walmart, suspicious auto, arrest – juvenile

•129 Barder Pkwy., suspicious person

•Loyal Order of Moose 710 N. Main St., burglar alarm, building secured

•Main/Trevitt, hazardous condition, traffic hazard

•419 S. Lynn St., assist req. civilian, civil matter

•324 E. Maple, assist EMS

•Bryan Community Apartment 916 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian

•1009 Colonial Ln., assault, report that dad’s girlfriend assaulted her

•610 S. Main St., parking violation

•Shawnee Salon 728 E. Mulberry St., general, structure fire, C21 in service

•419 S. Lynn St., assist req. civilian

•904 E. High St., assist req. civilian, well check

March 7th

•Main/Fountain Grove Rd., traffic stop, speed, citation

•High/Portland, traffic stop, headlight and window tint, warning

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•412 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•Wilson/Emmet, traffic stop, red light, citation

•320 Newdale Dr., crew, fire alarms

•301 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•Insane Image 435 S. Union St., traffic stop, window tint and speed, citation

•Cherry/High, traffic stop, disobey traffic control divice, warning

•900 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, speed and window tint, citation

•300 E. Wilson St. blk., traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Main Stop 232 S. Union St., traffic stop, DUS and failure to transfer registration, citation

•Bakers Gas & Welding 1217 E. High St., burglar alarm

•624 S. main St., harassment

•500 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan PD, assist WC Sheriff’s deputies with BAC

•316 S. Beech St., family trouble, man charged with child endangering and taken to CCNO, adult arrest

March 8th

•VFW Hall 200 E. Perry St., traffic stop, trailer was dragging, warning

•323 S. Walnut St., assist EMS

•Imagination Station, auto suspicious, cp would like owner of a blk s10 contacted about it sitting the park since Sunday, owner called and advised they are getting vehicle today

•428 N. Walnut St., littering, items removed

•600 S. Union, warrant, unable to locate

•Bryan Community Apartment, warrant, unable to locate

•310 E. High St., crew, report of motor oil dumped in alleyway

•324 E. Maple St., warrant, unable to locate

•419 S. Lynn St., assist req. civilian, issues with landlord, civil issue

•New Home Development 617 N. Walnut St., auto suspicious, report of black buick parked in the lot, handled

•First Presbyterian Church 506 Oxford Dr., auto suspicious, report of vehicle parked in lot since Saturday, left notice

•411 N. Walnut St., warrant, unable to locate

•422 N Main St., warrant, handled

•CHWC Hospital, assist req. civilian

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, hang up 911, open line, unable to locate

•Bryan HS/MS, 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., juvenile complaint

•Donaldson Ace Hardware 421 N. Union St., possible shoplifting

•Chief Supermarket 1380 S. Main, lockout

•Cherry/Wilson, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•Higg/Walnut, accident no injury

•100 S. Allen St. blk., traffic stop, muffler violation, citation

•300 N. Walnut St. blk., traffic stop, wrongful entrustment, citation

•400 E. Wilson St. blk., traffic stop, two head lights required, warning

•Main/Fountain Grove Rd., traffic stop, improper turn, warning

•Little Caesars 125 E. South St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Garden/High, traffic stop, lighted lights, warning

•Johns Sons Donut Depot 650 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Foster, traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/Baker, traffic stop, defective equipment, warning

•Main/South, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Walmart, auto violation, person charged and transported to CCNO, adult arrest

March 9th

•Allied Moulded (Main Plant) 222 N. Union St., lockout

•7424 St.Rt.15, crew, smoking mulch

•CHWC Hospital, assist other department

•406 Newdale Dr., assist req. civilian, well check

•218 E. Wilson, assist req. civilian, well check, unable to locate

•412 E. High St., assist req. civilian, unauthorized use of a vehicle

•222 N. Myers St., dog complaint, dog warden requested to speak to unit

•324 E. Maple St., assist req. civilian, extra patrol

•936 E. Wilson, crew, lift assist

•534 S. Main St. alley, assist with EMS

•Bryan PD, assist other department for court ordered fingerprints

•325 N. Garden St., harassment, report of being threatened

•Center St. in front of YMCA, traffic stop, speed, warning

•200 E. Hamilton St. blk., parking violation

•Shell Spee D Mart, assist req. civilian

•S Main at Plaza Motel, traffic stop, expired plate, warning

•Bryan Community Apartment, hang up 911, WCCA required a 911 hang up from here

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., harassment, harassing messages

•804 Haver Dr., warrant, attempt paper service

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•409 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian, civil matter

DELTA POLICE

February 25th

•Information – 427 W. Main Street

February 26th

•Assist other policy agency – State Route 109, County Road H

February 27th

•Assist Fire/EMS – 412 Glenwood Street

•Animal/unconfined – Delta Supreme Wash, 917 Main Street

•Information – The Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Avenue

•Assist Fire/EMS – 9475 County Road EF

•Assist Fire/EMS – 412 Glenwood Street

February 28th

•Harassment – 302 Hidden Ridge Drive

•Suspicious person – Norfolk and Southern Railroad Depot, 105 Depot Street

•Animal/unconfined – 8127 County Road 7 2

•Assist Public – 605 Taylor

•Animal/unconfined – Open Door of Delta, 104 Monroe Street

•Domestic Violence – 403 Oakview Drive

March 1st

•Harassment – 302 Hidden Ridge Drive

•Suspicious vehicle – 400 Block Monroe Street

March 2nd

•Traffic safety complaints – State Bank and Trust, 312 Main Street

•Disturbance/General – 705 Maplewood Avenue

•Trespassing – 2101 Redbud Lane

March 3rd

•Assist Fire/EMS – 202 Monroe Street

•Emotionally disturbed person – 406 Maplewood

•Drug Abuse – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Avenue

•Information – 314 North Madison Street

•Alcohol violation – Delta Middle School, 1101 Panther Drive

•Juvenile unruly – Delta middle school, 1101 Panther Drive

•Assist public – Pueblo Lindo, 100 Jackson Street

•Assist public – Product movers, 6420 Roger Street

•Property lost/found – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Avenue

•Sexual Assault Adult – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Avenue

March 5th

•Crash/Property Damage/Non-Injury – Main Street at Lincoln Street

•Assist Village Services – 15 Cascade Lane

•Criminal Damage/Vandalism – 2119 Redbud Lane

•Assist Other Police Agency – 7959 County Road 8

March 6th

•Assist Village Services – Village of Delta. 401 Main Street

•Assist Public – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood, 300 block of Wood Street

•Misc. Traffic Incident – Van Buren Street near Fernwood Avenue

March 7th

•Assault – Delta Middle School, 1101 Panther Pride Drive

•Business/Residential Security Checks – 602 Northwood Drive

•Assist Other Police Agency – 7882 County Road 8

•Domestic Violence – 1008 Oakwood Drive

March 8th

•Drug Abuse – 304 North Madison Street

•Domestic Dispute – 207 Washington Street

•Information – Delta High School, 605 Taylor Street

March 9th

•Assist Public – 103 Monroe Street

•Alarm Busines/Residential – State Bank, 312 Main Street

March 10th

•Assist Fire/EMS – 712 Maplewood

•Assist Public – 112 Edgewood Street

•Zoning Violations – 205 Monroe Street

•Zoning Violations – 110 Maplewood

•Zoning Violations – 201 Maplewood

•Assist Other Police Agency – 20 Hawthorne Drive

•Assist Fire/EMS – 105 Maplewood Avenue

•Assist Village Services – 804 Linwood

EDGERTON POLICE

March 4th

•Edgerton High School, Traffic Hazard

•108 W Indiana, Trauma

•Edgerton Main Stop, Littering

March 5th

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Fire Alarm

•Old Feed Mill On E Depot, Parking Problem

•107 N Elm, Juvenile

•103 N Michigan, Lockout

March 6th

•03392 SR-49, B&E

•Municipal Lot E Indiana, Parking Problem

March 8th

•Ash Near US-6, RR Cross Problem

March 9th

•130 W Lynn, Juvenile Problem

•228 E Depot, 911 Hang Up

March 10th

•458 John W, Trauma

•Colonial Drive Lot 45, Animal Noise

•127 E Lynn, Lockout

March 11th

•264 E Bement, Fraud

EDON POLICE

March 4th

•204 S Michigan, Well Being Check

March 8th

•302 Woodville, Overdose

FAYETTE POLICE

February 27th

•Traffic offense – 400 block East Main Street

•Welfare check – 213 Walnut, 3

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

February 28th

•Suspicious person – 500 block South Gorham Street

March 1st

•Traffic offense – 400 block South Fayette Street

•Traffic offense – Main Street and Fayette Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

March 2nd

•Traffic offense – 100 West Main Street

•Assist other unit – US-20 and County Road 19

•Assault – Circle K, 200 East Main Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

March 3rd

•Traffic offense – 100 block East Main Street

•Telecommunications Harassment – Steve Wheaton, 400 W. Main Street

March 4th

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – 24603 Co. Rd. T

•Misdemeanor warrant – Circle K, 200 East Main Street

•Ordinance violation – Mill Street and West Main Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

March 6th

•Traffic offense – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Civil process – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Traffic offense – South Fayette/West Main Street

•Service to community – Sunoco Gas Station, 418 East Main Street

•Door check – Fayette Church of the Nazarene, 511 South Fayette Street

March 7th

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Unlock – 100 block East Main Street

March 8th

•Vandalism – 100 block East Main Street

•Mental – Flock, County Road 24

•911 hang-up – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Ordinance violation – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Theft – 309 North Fayette Street

•Service to community – 401 George Street

March 9th

•Stolen vehicle – 213 Walnut Street

•Traffic offense – Fayette Local Schools, 400 East Gamble Road

•Traffic offense – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

March 10th

•Door check – Downtown Area, 100 block East and West Main Street

•Door check – Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street

•Non-injury accident – 600 block North Fayette Street

•Service to community – 102 West Main Street

March 11th

•Service to community – 400 block East Main Street

MONTPELIER POLICE

March 4th

•207 W Main Apt A, Suspicious

•13454 SR-15 Phil’s One Stop, Alarm

•202 E Wabash Apt E-9, B&E

•103 Evergreen, Convulsions

•401 Lafayette, Vicious Animal

•Evergreen rm 134A 924 Charlie, Medical

•131 W Lawrence, Well Being Check

March 5th

•Quality Inn South Atrium 1, Noise Complaint

•426 E Water, Alarm

•Lawrence & Empire, Stray Animal

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•216 Park, Unconsciousness

•1240 Snapdragon, B&E

•413 E Madison, Suspicious

•Evergreen Manor 924 Charlie, Medical

March 6th

•132 Fairview, Theft-Automobile

•Garden Street Apartments, Juvenile Problem

•101 E Madyson, Suspicious

•414 Steuben, Well Being Check

•504 E Main St, B&E

•513 E Washington, B&E

•513 W Lawrence, Harassment

•875 W Brown Rd, Juvenile

•Evergreen Healthcare 924, Medical

•315 S Platt, Juvenile Problem

•105 W Washington, B&E

March 7th

•1680 Magda CK Technologies, Property Damage

•725 Mill, Trespassing

•Impound Lot on Mill 715, Harassment

•Corner of Lawrence and Mo, Stray Animal

March 8th

•13508 SR-15 Quality Inn Rm, Suspicious

•725 Mill Worthington’s, B&E

•13399 SR-15 Holiday Inn, Civil

•202 E Wabash Apt C2, 911 Hang Up

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Trauma

•Evergreen RM 10 Front Door, Medical

•Randolph Near DPI, Stray Animal

March 9th

•307 N Monroe, Noise Complaint

•13454 US-20A Phil’s One Stop, Suspicious

•1260 E Main Dollar General, Alarm

March 10th

•714 Heller, 911 Hang Up

•Family Dollar 1030 E Main, Lockout

•NW Corner S Monroe and W L, 911 Hang Up

•203 Misty, Trauma

•502 E Madison, Illegal Burning

March 11th

•702 Shawanoe, 911 Hang Up

•Evergreen Health Care, 911 Hang Up

PIONEER POLICE

March 4th

•413 W First, Mental

•106 N Wyandot, Neighborhood Problem

March 6th

•S State Trailer Park Across, Noise Complaint

March 7th

•805 S State Lot 26, Family Dispute

•517 S Park, Trauma

March 8th

•211 N State, Lockout

•1061 Lakeshore, 911 Hang Up

March 9th

•508 Briarwood, Threatening

•307 W Michigan, Medical

March 10th

•Pennant 510 S Maple, Threatening

•North Central School 201 S, 911 Hang Up

•206 Village Ave, Medical

STRYKER POLICE

March 4th

•800 Maple Apt 105, Unwanted Person

March 5th

•105 King, Runaway

•215 W Church, Lockout

March 6th

•802 S Defiance, Medical

March 7th

•Stryker Post Office 114 S, Medical

•BCH ER Back To Residence, Citizen Assist

March 9th

•300 S Defiance F&M, Alarm

SWANTON POLICE

February 17th

•Drug Abuse and Warrant – Maddie Street

February 18th

•Welfare Check – E. Airport Hwy.

•Unlock vehicle – W. Airport Hwy.

•Welfare Check – Valleywood Dr.

•Accidental Alarm – W. Airport Hwy.

•Reckless operation – Airport Hwy.

February 19th

•Car/deer accident – Co. Rd. 1-1

•911 hang up – S. Main St.

•Accidental alarm – Woodland Ave.

•Suspicious person – Valleywood Dr.

February 20th

•Trespassing – E. Airport Hwy.

February 21st

•Non-injury crash – Airport and SH 64

•Parking issue – Airport and S. Main

•Assist Rescue, injury – Lawrence St.

•Assist Rescue, injury – Lawrence St.

February 22nd

•Assist Rescue, injury – E. Airport Hwy.

February 23rd

•Assist Deputy, Suspicious – Wilkins Rd.

•Disabled vehicle – Dodge and Ashberry

•911 hang up – Lilac Lane

•Assist Deputy, Crash – Airport and Co. Rd. 4-1

February 24th

•Accidental alarm – E. Airport Hwy.

•Open door – Dodge St.

•Suspicious vehicle – High School

•Lost wallet – E. Airport Hwy.

•Unwanted person – Parkside Dr.

•Reckless Driver – W. Airport Hwy.

February 25th

•Accidental alarm – E. Airport Hwy.

•Welfare check – Woodside Dr.

•Found property – N. Main St.

•Welfare check – Church St.

February 26th

•Unruly juvenile – Holiday Ln.

•Assist Deputy, threats – Co. Rd. 4

February 28th

•Loud music – Orchard View

•Suspicious person – N. Munson

WAUSEON POLICE

March 2nd

•620 Potter St, Domestic Violence

•138 N Fulton St, 911 Hang Up

•313 E Elm St, Identity Theft

•398 S Shoop Ave, Funeral Escort

•148 N Franklin St, Welfare Check

•132 Washington St, Animal Call

March 3rd

•Indian Way @ E Linfoot S, Disabled Vehicle

•244 Sycamore St, Welfare Check

March 4th

•318 W Oak St, Animal Call

•129 E Elm St

•485 E Airport Hwy, Hit-Skip

March 5th

•840 Parkview, Open Door

•224 Cherry St, Investigate Complaint Of Neighbor Throwing

•100-B S Fulton St, Disabled Vehicle

•203 E Leggett St, 911 Hang Up

•415 Cole St Unit 25, 911 Hang Up

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 52, Fight

•Clinton St @ Depot St, Suspicious Person

March 6th

•455 E Airport Hwy, Alarm Drop

•310 Eastwood, 911 Hang Up

•538 Ottokee St, Animal Call

•858 S Shoop Ave, Property Damage

•450 Marshall St, Animal Call

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 13, Welfare Check

•244 E Leggett St, 911 Hang Up

March 7th

•415 Cole St Unit 27, Welfare Check

•491 E Airport Hwy, Investigate Complaint

March 8th

•Co Rd 13 @ Co Rd E, Disabled Vehicle

•415 Cole St Unit 27, Investigate Complaint

•234 Marshall St, Mental

•500-B E Leggett St, Disabled Vehicle

•495 E Airport Hwy, Mental

•523 E Leggett St, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•840 Parkview, 911 Hang Up

•1180 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

WEST UNITY POLICE

March 4th

•Venture Next To Kamco, D Accident

•1401 W Jackson, Information

•Kamco 1001 E Jackson, 911 Hang Up

•US-127 CR-I.50 n/b, Traffic Offense

March 5th

•21738 CR-M.50 Indian Meadows, Agency Assist

•102 Barbara Apt 2, Medical

•203 Short, Lockout

•Wabash Cannonball Trail W, Trespassing

•110 E Catherine, Agency Assist

•801 E Church, Medical

•406 E Church, Extra Patrol

•11626 US-127, Juvenile Problem

March 6th

•401 W Jackson, Domestic Dispute

•Knead For Therapy, Unsecure Premise

March 7th

•715 E North Lot 1, Traffic Offense

•1401 W Jackson, Juvenile Problem

March 8th

•106 E North Apt B, Agency Assist

•1001 W Jackson St, Information

•West Unity Storage Unit 50, Suspicious Activity

•715 E North Lot 1, Traffic Offense

March 9th

•120 Lynn, Agency Assist

•120 Lynn, Agency Assist

•W/B US-20A From US-66, Traffic Hazard

March 10th

•1401 Jackson, Lockout

March 11th

•715 E North Lot 1, 911 Hang Up

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

March 3rd

•606 Wood, Civil Process

•Country Court Mobile Home Park, 7053 Co Rd 5-2 Suite 14, Assist Other Unit

•14382 Co Rd 14-2, Chesterfield Twp, Alarm Drop

•Co Rd 17/NFS RR Xing, Clinton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, Disabled Vehicle

•Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, Larceny

March 4th

•Holiday Inn Express, 8135 SH 108, Accident – Property – No OH1

•18259 SH 2, German Twp, Assist Other Unit

•Evergreen Elementary, 14844 Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, Investigate Complaint

•3433 SH 120, Amboy Twp, Suspicious Activity

•SH 108/Co Rd M, Dover Twp, Reckless Operation

•2525 Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Civil Matter

•Blue Ribbon Diner, 8198 SH 108, Suspicious Vehicle

March 5th

•Goll Woods Ranger/Rest Area, 26093 Co Rd EF, Suspicious Vehicle

•11671 Co Rd C, York Twp, Alarm

•Metamora Park, 305 Garnsey Av, Motorcycle/ATV Complaint

•Main/E Dame, Neighbor Trouble

•24890 Co Rd F, German Twp, 911 Hang Up

•Buckeye Mobile Homes, 7856 SH 108 Suite 56, Animal Call

•SH 109/Co Rd C, York Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

• 1724 Co Rd B, Swan Creek Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

•7950 Co Rd 8, York Twp, Domestic Trouble

March 6th

•3340 Circle Dr, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hang Up

•Glen Hunter, 1222 Co Rd 6, Alarm Drop

•Evergreen Local School, 14544 Co Rd 6, Alarm Drop

•3340 Circle Dr, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

•Hope Christian Fellowship, 15490 US 20 Alt, Alarm Drop

•4235 Co Rd 5-2, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Hit Skip – OH1

•United Methodist Church, 124 E Main, Investigate Complaint

•11370 Co Rd 27-1, Franklin Twp, Assist Other Unit

•Co Rd T/Co Rd 20, Gorham Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•271 Mill, Neighbor Trouble

•11609 Co Rd 14-2, Dover Twp, 911 Hang Up

March 7th

•Co Rd L/SH 66, Franklin Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•1097 Barney Oldfield Dr, Civil Process

•Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, Unauthorized Use

•14218 Co Rd J, Dover Twp, Investigate Complaint

•1891 Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, Domestic Violence

•HI-Miler, 8150 SH 108, Burglary – Attempted

•Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E Suite 35, Civil Matter

•129 Courthouse Plz, Sex Offense

•Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, Peace Keep

•York Township Park, 4945 Co Rd 10, Mental

•1008 Oakview Dr, Domestic Violence

March 8th

•26956 US 20 Alt, Franklin Twp, Domestic Trouble

•SH 66/US 20 Alt, German Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•3467 Co Rd 6-1, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

•1275 Co Rd EF, Swan Creek Twp, Alarm Drop

•Co Rd 6/Co Rd N, Accident – Injury – OH1

•18706 Co Rd T, Suspicious Person

•Gerald Grain – Wauseon, 6480 Co Rd 11, Accident – Property – OH1

•7950 Co Rd 8, York Twp, Civil Matter

•12000 SH 108, Chesterfield Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•2324 Co Rd 2, Swan Creek Twp, Mental

March 9th

•Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, Suspicious Activity

•14865 Co Rd 16, Chesterfield Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•3171 Co Rd H, Swan Creek Twp, Welfare Check

•4900 Co Rd 18, Clinton Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

•13912 Co Rd 10-3, Royalton Twp, Investigate Complaint

•27003 Co Rd L, Welfare Check

•Co Rd H/Co Rd 6-2, Suspicious Person

OHIO STATE PATROL

March 4th

•US-6 W/B SR-15, Traffic Offense

•Infront of 21133 SR-2, PD Accident

•SR-49 S CR-M.50, PD Accident

•11605 US-6, PD Accident

March 5th

•03042 CR-20, PI Accident

•SR-15 N of CR-O, Disabled Vehicle

March 6th

•CR-12.C N of US-6, PD Accident

•CR-6 N of CR-H, PI Accident

March 7th

•US-20 E of CR-19, Disabled Vehicle

•CR-16 S of CR-K, Traffic Hazard

•SR-34 W/B from Bryan City, Traffic Offense

•SR-34 2 Miles E of CR-19, Traffic Hazard

March 8th

•10910 CR-16, PD Accident

•06098 CR-19, PD Accident

•CR-16 S of CR-K, Vehicle In Ditch

March 9th

•CR-2.50 US-6, PD Accident

March 11th

•SR-576 S CR-M W/S, Animal Problem

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

March 4th

•Bryan Healthcare Dimensia, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•WCGH to Parkview Randalia, Transfer

•204 S Michigan, Trauma

•103 Evergreen, Convulsions

•307 W Michigan, Trauma

•307 W Michigan, Trauma

•108 W Indiana, Trauma

•10797 SR-15, Medical

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•Evergreen rm 134A 924 Charlie, Medical

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•WCGH ER to BCH Med Surge, Transfer

March 5th

•Bryan Healthcare and Rehab, Trauma

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•195 Biscayne Nettle Lake, Medical

•S Main in Front of Walmart, PI Accident

•918 S Walnut, Medical

•426 E Water, Alarm

•936 E Wilson Apt F4, Trauma

•102 Barbara Apt 2, Trauma

•315 John, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Filling, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•11267 CR-C, Medical

•17831 SR-34, Medical

•03042 CR-20, PI Accident

•14857 US-20, Trauma

•14857 US-20, Trauma

•14857 US-20, Trauma

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•216 Park, Unconsciousness

•09876 CR-16 Rm 416 Village, Hemorrhage

•09876 CR-16 Rm 416 Village, Hemorrhage

•801 E Church, Trauma

•BCH ER to Toledo Childrens, Transfer

•03676 CR-E, Allergy

•Evergreen Manor 924 Charlie, Medical

March 6th

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•CR-6 N of CR-H, PI Accident

•CR-6 N of CR-H, PI Accident

•217 N Lebanon, Chest Pain

•802 S Defiance, Medical

•871 E Trevitt, Trauma

•324 E Maple St, Medical

•CCNO Sallyport 03151 CR-24, Medical

•Evergreen Healthcare 924, Medical

•Reservoir P/L 15575 CR-C, Trauma

•525 Sunny, Trauma

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•728 E Mulberry, Structure Fire

•728 E Mulberry, Structure Fire

•728 E Mulberry, Structure Fire

•Bryan Healthcare and Rehab, Medical

•10426 SR-576, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•1412 Spring Meadow Ln, Trauma

March 7th

•WCGH ER to Bryan ICU, Transfer

•WCGH Rehab to Parkview, Transfer

•2107 Industrial C E Electr, Medical

•442 W High PPG, Medical

•11 Mead St – Cross of Gard, Medical

•442 W High PPG, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Fairlawn, Transfer

•Stryker Post Office 114 S, Medical

•BCH ICU RM 4204 to WCGH, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•09876 CR-16 Hillside Herit, Medical

•09876 CR-16 Hillside RM 36, Medical

•517 S Park, Trauma

•517 S Park, Trauma

•14811 SR-576, Breathing

•CCNO, Diabetic Shock

•BCH ER to Hillside, Transfer

March 8th

•03163 CR-16, Stroke

•26956 US-20A, Man With Gun

•26956 US-20A, Man With Gun

•323 S Walnut, Medical

•540 E Holden, Choking

•302 Woodville, Overdose

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Trauma

•03151 CR-24.25 CCNO, Trauma

•10140 CR-17, Medical

•10140 CR-17, Medical

•1042 Cardinal Apt B, Trauma

•BCH 4th Floor to 306 West, Transfer

•BCH ER to Toledo Promedica, Transfer

•Evergreen Rm 10 Front Door, Medical

•12114 CR-13 Lot 44, Medical

•BCH Medsurge RM 2125 to WC, Transfer

•1104 Wesley Bryan Healthcare, Medical

•09701 SR-107 Lot 4, Trauma

•BCH Medsurge 2nd Floor To, Transfer

•BCH ER to Evergreen Manor, Transfer

•01468 CR-20, Trauma

•243 S Portland, Trauma

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

March 9th

•Circle K 923 S Main, Medical

•BCH ER to Toledo Hospital, Transfer

•13889 CR-21.N, Trauma

•1220 S Main Burger King, Convulsions

•CCNO 03151 CR-24.25, Medical

•936 E Wilson F-2, Medical

•534 S Main Alley, Unconsciousness

•WCGH ER to Bryan Med-Surg, Transfer

•130 W Lynn, Stabbing

•BCH ER to Private Residence, Transfer

•13454 US-20A Phil’s One Stop, Suspicious

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•307 W Michigan, Medical

March 10th

•204 Belfast Ln, Trauma

•15549 CR-1.50, Dead Body

•MPD 221 Empire, Medical

•Four Seasons, Trauma

•1200 Rays Apt A-3, Intoxicated

•458 John W, Trauma

•Bryan Telemetry to Parkview, Transfer

•BCH ER to UTMC, Transfer

•11289 CR-9, Overdose

•CCNO 03151 CR-24.25, Medical

•203 Misty, Trauma

•WCGH ER to Flower, Transfer

•1606 Colonial, Trauma

March 11th

•WCGH ER to Defiance Coping, Transfer

•206 Village Ave, Medical

•206 Village Ave, Medical

•WCGH ER to Flower, Transfer

•700 Randolph DPI, Breathing

•BCH MedSurg to Fairlawn, Transfer

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

March 4th

•14598 CR-18 & 18499 CR-N.3, Controlled Burn

•103 Evergreen, Convulsions

•SR-49 S CR-M.50, PD Accident

March 5th

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Fire Alarm

•7549 CR-16, Mutual Aid

•03042 CR-20, PI Accident

•216 Park, Unconsciousness

•EMS Office Edon, Stand By

March 6th

•Southern Williams County, Weather

•Southern Williams County, Weather

•CR-6 N of CR-H, PI Accident

•728 E Mulberry, Structure Fire

•728 E Mulberry, Structure Fire

•10426 SR-576, Medical

March 8th

•US-20A @ Co Line, Agency Assist

•01468 CR-20, Trauma

March 9th

•TP MM 10 W/B, Fire

•SR-66 and US-6, Traffic Hazard

March 10th

•502 E Madison, Illegal Burning

•502 E Madison, Illegal Burning

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

March 4th

• 107 W Indiana, Alarm

• 14552 SR-49, Drug Complaint

• 05168 CR-15 Unit 6, B&E

• 14553 SR-49, Drug Complaint

• 04671 CR-15.75 Lot 6, Dead Body

• Thompsons to Shiffler Cemetery, Escort

• 1 Courthouse Square, Bad Check

• US-20 E CR-11, Disabled Vehicle

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Custodial Int

• 03151 CR-24.25, Assault

• 14925 CR-4 Apt A, Theft

• 02747 CR-8, Theft

• Pioneer Area, Explosives

• Family Dollar 308 S Michigan, Suspicious Car

• 11605 US-6, PD Accident

March 5th

• In Front 11612 SR-49, PD Accident

• 09882 CR-12, Well Being Check

• US-6 E of SR-66, PD Accident

• 195 Biscayne Nettle Lake, Dead Body

• CR-17 Between CR-C/CR-D, Neighborhood Problem

• 06158 CR-N.30, Agency Assist

• 06380 CR-I, Domestic Violence

• 21738 CR-M.50, Citizen Assist

• Wabash Cannonball Trail W, Trespassing

• CR-M E of CR-15, Traffic Hazard

• 05373 CR-12, 911 Hang Up

• 02105 CR-12.C Tru Fast, Weapon Offense

• SR-15 S CR-C, K-9 Usage

• 06158 CR-N.30, Agency Assist

• 16860 CR-E.50, Lockout

• 216 Park, Unconsciousness

• 413 E Lawerence, Agency Assist

• N/b on SR-15 from Ney, Traffic Offense

• 216 Park, Agency Assist

• 1240 Snapdragon, Agency Assist

• Fairgrounds EMS Building, Parking Problem

• 182 Seneca Dr, Alarm

March 6th

• Bryan Retention Pond, Department Info

• 802 W Indiana, Alarm

• 12343 CR-15, Well Being Check

• 304 N Michigan, Alarm

• CR-12.C N of US-6, PD Accident

• CR-M W of SR-15, Utility Problem

• CR-6 N of CR-H, Agency Assist

• 18809 US-6, Well Being Check

• 03392 SR-49 Unit 27, B&E

• US-20A & SR-107, Domestic Dispute

• 03392 SR-49 Unit 41, B&E

• 03392 SR-49 Unit 16, B&E

• 03392 SR-49 Unit 19, B&E

• 18668 CR-18, Property Damage

• 15575 CR-C, Trauma

• CR-13 N of 107, Trespassing

• 06641 CR-15, Custodial Int

March 7th

• 107 S Anderson, B&E

• CR-D E of CR-9, PD Accident

• 03225 SR-576, Harassment

• 03392 SR-49, B&E

• 205 Evergreen Dr, Wanted Person

• 05629 CR-15.75 Lot 15, Suspicious

• 05124 CR-15, B&E

• S/B on SR-15/CR-J, Agency Assist

• SR-107 E of SR-49, PD Accident

• CR-K In Front of Montpelier Schools, Traffic Hazard

• 208 Seneca Dr, Child Abuse

• 20098 US-6, Lockout

• 03983 CR-12.50, Intoxicated

• 08985 CR-C, 911 Hang Up

March 8th

• CR-M.75/CR-1, Investigation Complaint

• 10910 CR-16, Agency Assist

• 26956 US-20A, Agency Assist

• 02290 CR-8, Lockout

• 10140 CR-17, Medical

• CR-M.75/CR-1, Investigation Complaint

• One Courthouse Square, Agency Assist

• 08360 CR-19.50, Fraud

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 15, Well Being Check

• 03389 CR-24.25, Vandalism

March 9th

• 12985 SR-49, 911 Hang Up

• 08705 US-6 Lot 5, Civil

• 113 Bay St, Trespassing

• CR-2.50/US-6, PD Accident

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Agency Assist

• CR-19 Michigan Line, Pursuit

• 208 Seneca, Harassment

• 1 Courthouse Square, Agency Assist

• 08407 CR-A, Agency Assist

• CR-15 S/B CR-R, Traffic Offense

• 203 Beck A Rue West Jefferson, Theft

• CR-M.50 W CR-6, Animal Problem

• SR-66/US-6, Traffic Hazard

• E/b US-6 and CR-12.C, Traffic Offense

• W/B US-20A From US-66, Traffic Hazard

March 10th

• 15549 CR-1/50, Dead Body

• 201 Beech West Jefferson, Civil

• 06521 SR-576, Keep The Peace

• CR-16.25 Railroad Crossing, Drug Complaint

• 13292 SR-49, Abandoned Vehicle

• 1399 E High St, Agency Assist

• Enrt to Bryan From Edgerton, 911 Hang Up

• 1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

• 14877 US-20A, Agency Assist

• 01501 CR-18.75, Fraud

• 01874 CR-22.A, Suspicious Activity

• 06432 SR-576, Animal Problem

• 14553 SR-49, Kidnapping

• 22360 US-6, Juvenile

• 106 Clover Ln, Suspicious Activity

• 11289 CR-9, Overdose

• SR-576 S TP Overpass, PD Accident

• SR-576 N CR-M, Duty Weapon Use

March 11th

• SR-576 S CR-M W/S, Animal Problem

• SR-576 S CR-M, Duty Weapon

• CR-11.50/US-20, Vehicle In Ditch

• 15428 CR D-50, Fraud

• CR-15 S CR-K, Traffic Hazard

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Fredrick Buczko, 62, Oregon, Ohio, plead guilty to Domestic Violence and Criminal Damaging. He did by threat or force knowingly cause a household member to believe that he would cause them imminent physical harm, and he caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another’s property without their consent.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Buczko to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment, and serve 5 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Buczko spending 1-30 days in CCNO for Domestic Violence, and 1-90 days in CCNO for Criminal Trespass.

•Brandy Haynes, 41, Stryker, Ohio plead guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Haynes to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be held at CCNO until accepted into a drug treatment program, and successfully complete either the Correctional Treatment Facility Program or Serenity Haven, and complete any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Haynes spending 6-12 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Hutchinson, Nathan D (Stryker) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Lotz, Anthony A (West Unity) FL To Reinstate. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Walkup, Jayne L (Bryan) Fail Dis O/L. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $0.00

•Manley, Austin P (Bryan) 35/25 Speed. Waived Amount

•Collins, Jamie M (Edgerton) Expired OL/Over 6 Months. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Collins, Jamie M (Edgerton) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Syck, Mackenzye A (Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Mckelvey, Shelby K (Bryan) 41/25 Speed. Waived Amount

•Mckelvey, Shelby K (Bryan) Seat Belt. Waived Amount

•Mohre, Steven G (Edon) Tinted Windows. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Cheek, Kenneth S (Edgerton) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Cruz, David (Bryan) 40/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Paine, John F III (Bryan) Tinted Windows. Waived Amount

•Cisneros, Francisco X (Bryan) Traffic Control Dev. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Hallock, Cassidy D (Edgerton) Failed To Yield. Waived Amount

•Rosas, Christopher A (Bryan) Traffic Control Dev. Waived Amount

•Rosas, Christopher A (Bryan) Tinted Windows. Waived Amount

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Hageman, Jesse D (Bryan) Assault. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Jail Time 180 Days; Jail Suspended 180 Days. Cost: $204.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Burgermeister, Jessica L (Lyons) Possession Of Drugs. Waived Preliminary Hearing, Bound Over To Common Pleas Court.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Figgins, Andrew D (Wauseon) 44/25 Speed. Waived Amount

WILLIAMS CO. HIGHWAY

March 4th

•CR-22 CR-E.50 E/S, Traffic Hazard

WILLAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

March 4th

•201 N Elm, Animal Problem

March 9th

•CR-M.50 W CR-6, Animal Problem

WILLIAMS CO. COMM AGENCY

March 6th

•Southern Williams County, Weather

March 8th

•813 Waterside Dr Stone Cre, PD Accident