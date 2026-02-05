Brian Mosley (1962 – 2026)

(Montpelier Resident; Formerly Of Pioneer)

Brian Dee Mosley, age 63, of Montpelier and formerly of Pioneer, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

Brian spent most of his days as a truck driver. When not on the road, he enjoyed being with friends and family.

Brian also enjoyed watching Westerns. He will be deeply missed. Brian Dee Mosley was born on June 18, 1962, in Garden City, Michigan, the son of Richard and Linda (Cornwell) Mosley.

He is survived by his son, Hayden (Kayla) Mosley, of Osseo, Michigan; three granddaughters, Gracelynn, Ellanor, and Ivy Mosley; brothers, Michael and Mark Mosley; sister, Vicki (Robert) Phetteplace; nieces, Nikki (Timothy) Horn, Melissa Ashworth, Amanda Mosley, and Ashlee (David) Mosley-Rudnick; and a nephew, Danny Mosley. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rick Mosley.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.