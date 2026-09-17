Brian P. O’Neill (1973 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1992 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Brian Patrick O’Neill, 53, of Lyons, Ohio, joined the “BIG celebration” on Sept. 11, 2026, quietly and peacefully surrounded by his loving family, which, if you knew Brian, was the best way to go.

Brian was born Feb. 2, 1973, to Richard and Vicki O’Neill and was raised in Lyons, Ohio. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1992.

Brian enjoyed many things in life: driving truck, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was happiest behind the wheel of a truck, sitting by the water with a fishing pole, out hunting, or just outside enjoying a good talk with friends.

But above all else, Brian loved his family. He was married to the true love of his life, Kelly, for 32 years. Together they built a life full of love, memories, laughter and always lending a helping hand to others.

During that time, his daughter Sarah came along, and Brian gained three grandchildren who quickly became some of the most important people in his world: Blaire Ann, Tilly Jean and Trace William.

Brian loved watching Blaire at her animal shows, playing with Tilly and Trace, and spending time with his kids and their best friends. He could often be found outside with them, doing what papas do best: having fun and spoiling them.

Brian is survived by his parents, Richard and Vicki O’Neill; his wife, Kelly; his siblings, Jodi (Steve) Delaney and Chris O’Neill; his daughters, Sarah (Sam) Etue and Amanda Fair; and his grandchildren, Blaire, Tilly and Trace. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Pat Patterson; sister-in-law, Tarin Patterson; Nicky (Tom) Brooks; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Josiah) Cornett, Alora (Kyle) Townsend, Aubri Delaney and Ben Delaney; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Liam, Ashlynn, Eden and Lincoln Cornett, and Caspian and Ellerie Townsend. Brian was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bob Patterson.

Brian will be remembered for his love of trucks, fishing, hunting, the outdoors and, most importantly, his family. He had a personality that could fill a room and always did, whether the room asked for it or not. He was stubborn, never wearing a shirt; funny, always having a way to make you laugh; opinionated; and always had his own way of doing things.

He may not have always been easy to keep up with, but he was impossible to forget, like all the times he would dress as “Dorothy” to take the kids trick-or-treating.

Brian leaves behind a lifetime of memories, stories that will get better every time they are told, and a family who will miss him more than words can say.

As for Budman, we can only assume he has already checked out the fishing holes, found himself a good truck, and is probably asking why everyone is taking so long to get there. So until we meet again, Budman, keep the truck running, the fishing pole ready and the beer cold. Rest easy, Brian. The BIG celebration has officially begun.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. until noon at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where the funeral service will begin at noon, with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.