Wayne H. Dowling (1937 – 2026)

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(Lifelong Resident Of Swanton)

Wayne Henry Dowling, age 89, a lifelong resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2026, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Ohio.

He was born June 3, 1937, in Swanton to Walter Ellsworth and Rosella Mary (Kreuz) Dowling.

Wayne built a life marked by steady work, faith and devotion to those around him. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Assumption and went on to work for General Mills for 39 years, retiring in 1999. His long career reflected a deep sense of commitment and perseverance.

Wayne is survived by his children, Lisa, Colleen, Christopher, Gregory and Ann; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Dowling, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rosella Dowling; his brothers, John Dowling and Bob Dowling; and his sister, Marian Onweller. Wayne will be remembered for his steady presence, his quiet demeanor and the love he showed his family every day.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a vigil service will take place at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Assumption.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church.