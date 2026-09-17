Laura M. Switzer (1952 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Served As Coordinator Of Prayer Ministries)

Laura Marie (Prochaska) Switzer, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2026, in her home, near the window where for many years she would sit and watch the birds she so loved. Her husband, Steve, was at her side.

Laura was born on April 2, 1952, in Osage, Iowa, to Charles and Huberta (Clark) Prochaska. Her family moved to Ohio when she was 4 years old.

On Aug. 7, 1976, she married Stephen Switzer of Melrose, Ohio. Last month, Laura and Steve celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; two sons, Matthew (Jack Thorne) of Chicago, Illinois, and Andrew of Holland, Ohio; twin grandchildren, Declan Ryleigh Switzer-Wells and Caden Matthew Switzer-Wells; one sister, Jane (Bill) Cole of Jenera, Ohio; four brothers, Steve (Carla) Prochaska of Raymond, Ohio, David (Susan) Prochaska of Plain City, Ohio, Dan (Susan) Prochaska of Oxford, Ohio, and Marty (Dena) Prochaska of Kingston, Ohio; and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John Andrew and Paul.

Laura accepted Christ as a member of a college Christian organization, “The Navigators,” and her faith was reflected in the way she lived her life. She had an exceptionally kind and gentle heart and a quiet compassion for others.

Laura was the founding teacher of the Sonshine Sunday School Class for men with cognitive impairments, a ministry especially close to her heart. She also served as a deaconess and as a coordinator for prayer ministries. Her Christian faith was a central part of her life and was expressed through service, prayer, kindness and her care for others.

Laura graduated as salutatorian of her class at Arlington High School in 1970 and graduated cum laude from Bowling Green State University in 1974, earning a teaching certificate with dual majors in history and biology. She later taught at three schools.

What was closest and most important to Laura’s heart was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife to Steve and a loving and unconditionally supportive mother to their two sons, Matt and Andrew. She devoted herself to her family and took great pride in the lives of her sons.

When twin grandchildren Declan and Caden came into her life in 2014, becoming a grandmother brought her a joy that was almost unparalleled. She treasured them deeply and was forever thankful for the happiness they brought to her life.

Those who knew Laura will remember her kind heart, her gentle nature, her deep faith and the quiet way she cared for the people around her. She found joy in simple things, including watching the birds outside her window, going to garage sales and shopping at Care and Share, where she always enjoyed finding a bargain or an unexpected treasure. She gave much of herself to her family, her church and others throughout her life.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at 4 p.m. Both will be held at the Theatre on the 1920s Main Street at Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laura’s memory to Care and Share, the Pettisville School Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.ShortFuneralHome.com.