Zackery A. Whalen (1994 – 2026)

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(2012 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Zackery A. Whalen, age 32, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at Parkview Hospital, Bryan, Ohio. Zack worked at Iams Pet Food in Leipsic, Ohio.

He attended Xperiance Church in Defiance, Inspirations in Bryan and Life Changing Church in Edgerton. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed golf, pool and music.

Zack was born on Feb. 1, 1994, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Daphne L. Julian and Christopher P. Whalen. Zack was a 2012 graduate of Bryan High School.

Survivors include his parents; children, Ryleigh, Oakley and Oliver; and brothers, Nickolas Julian of Bryan and Brandon Whalen of Napoleon. Zack was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Stark.

Visitation for Zack will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. A gathering to celebrate Zack’s life will follow at the Bryan Eagles Banquet Hall, 221 S. Walnut St., Bryan, Ohio, beginning at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Whalen family.