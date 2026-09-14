Mary Lou Perrin (1933 – 2026)

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(Former Clerk For Village Of Swanton)

Mary Lou Perrin (née Bushong), 92, of Swanton, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

Born Sept. 15, 1933, in Swanton to Norman and Oma (Smallman) Bushong, Mary Lou graduated from Swanton High School in 1951 and began her career in Toledo.

She married her beloved husband, Jim Perrin, in 1956, and together they built a life centered on family and community.

During 38 years in banking, including service as assistant manager of the Swanton Bank, she helped generations of customers through many changes in the industry before retiring in 1998.

Mary Lou was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and an active member of the Swanton community. She served in the Order of the Eastern Star, Maree Chapter No. 126, and later served as clerk for the Village of Swanton.

Kind, loyal, modest and quick with a warm sense of humor, Mary Lou cherished time with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, counted cross-stitching, shopping, watching mysteries and College Jeopardy, and playing bridge for more than 45 years with the same group of close friends beginning in 1972.

She continued playing pickup bridge for many years afterward. Above all, she was proud of her sons, Jay and Brad, and leaves a legacy of steady love and treasured memories.

Her family and friends will remember her as a steady presence whose kindness, humor and devotion shaped the lives around her.

Mary Lou is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Debbie; daughter-in-law, Betty; grandchildren, Scott, Dan, Amanda, Alex, Jenna, Andrea and Ben; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Jay; sister, Hesther; and brother, Jim.

The family is grateful to the caring staff at Elmbrook Village at Bozrah in Connecticut.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, in the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., Swanton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton, with Pastor Jeff Boze officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Swanton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mobile Meals of Toledo at mobilemeals.org/give or the Trinity United Methodist Church of Swanton at trinityswanton.org/home.