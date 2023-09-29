Bruce Mosier (1953 – 2023)

(Trustee Of Bryan Eagles #2233)

Bruce Mosier passed away September 27, in Ney with his wife Sue and family at his side. He was born February 20, 1953 in Van Wert Ohio to Carl and Dorthy Mosier.

Bruce is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Jennifer (Scott) Tyrrell of Highland, MI, brothers Jay, Mike (Connie), Tim (Kim), and Jeff, all of Bryan, and sister Cindy (Haskell) Simpkins of Cincinnati, OH along with many nieces and nephews. Bruce has been reunited with his parents and son Mathew.

Bruce was a lifelong fan of Ohio State as well as the New York Yankees. He retired from General Tire where he served nine years as United Steel Workers Union President. He also was a 27-year Trustee of Bryan Eagles #2233.

Private family graveside ceremony will be held at Ney Cemetery