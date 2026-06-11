Ronald A. Black (1958 – 2026)

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(Owned & Operated Wauseon Bowling Alley)

Ronald Alan Black, born June 26, 1958, in Sylvania, Ohio, passed away May 30 surrounded by the love of his family.

He was a devoted partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

After graduating, Ron moved with his family to Wauseon, Ohio, where they proudly owned and operated the Wauseon Bowling Alley.

During his years in Wauseon, Ron was active in the community and enjoyed participating in bowling leagues and softball leagues.

He was also a proud member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where he built lasting friendships and connections. Following his time at the bowling alley, Ron went on to work as a salesman across various companies and industries.

He was known for his strong work ethic, friendly personality, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Ron had a deep love for golf and spent many of his happiest moments out on the course. Whether playing with friends or simply enjoying the day outdoors, golfing was one of his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Becky Berkel; his daughter, Katelynn Acrey (husband Ed); his sons, Reginald Black and Payton Black (wife Bailey); and his beloved granddaughter, Arianna Acrey. He is also survived by his siblings: Randal Black; Janelle Black Donato (wife Gina); Robert Black (wife Cheryl); and Cindy Meyers (husband Doug). Ron was a loving uncle to eleven nieces and nephews, all of whom he cherished deeply.

Ron will be remembered for his easygoing nature, his love of family, and the joy he brought to those around him. His memory will live on in the lives he touched and the stories shared by those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Wauseon, Ohio, on July 25, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m.