Marilyn G. Roth (1944 – 2026)

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(A Life Rooted In Community & Simple Joys)

Marilyn G. Roth, age 81, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, June 5, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

She was born Nov. 22, 1944, in Morenci, Michigan, to Clairton and Juanita (Stemen) Frantz. Marilyn was a 1962 graduate of Lyons High School and worked as a nurse’s aide and home health care nurse.

She was a life-member of the Izaak Walton League, and was instrumental in running the trap shoots and being in charge of the steak fry’s.

She also looked forward to attending and lending a hand at the Delta American Legion events. Marilyn enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like sitting on her porch and watching people go by, quilting, and making macrame lawn chairs.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Kendall “Doc” Roth of Wauseon, Ohio, and grandson, Justin D. Roth of Wauseon, Ohio, and her brother, Lowell (Ida) Frantz.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Martin; daughter, Laura Roth; son, Brian Roth; and brothers, Robert and Richard Frantz.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Public Library.