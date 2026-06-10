Bradley D. Figgins (1966 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Stryker High School In 1985)

Bradley Dean Figgins, 59, of Monclova, passed away Monday, June 8, 2026, surrounded by his closest family at the St. Vincent Hospital following sudden medical complications from a brief illness.

Brad was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Bryan, Ohio, to Robert A. and Carolyn (Tingle) Figgins. He graduated from Stryker High School with the class of 1985 and Defiance College in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Brad was a believer in Jesus Christ and a regular attendee of Toledo Calvary Church in Maumee. He met his wife, Michelle (Foust), when she was a junior in high school and he was a few months from his graduation.

After five years of dating, they were joined in marriage on Dec. 15, 1990, and celebrated 35 years of marriage doing life together as true partners. In September 2009, he and Michelle welcomed their son, Jackson, to their family. Jackson brought great joy into Brad’s life and they spent many hours together sharing their love of trains, tractors and farming.

Brad spent most of his career as a salesperson in the elevator industry selling passenger and freight elevator maintenance and repair services. He covered territories in Toledo and Northern Indiana as well as moving to Akron, NY, for a period of time to cover the Buffalo and Rochester areas.

Brad spent the last 17 years of his career as a valued associate at the Schindler Elevator Branch Office in Holland, Ohio. As a Senior Account Manager, he played a key role in growing the business and helping the office achieve some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the company.

His dedication was recognized with accolades such as being named an Elite Sales Representative in 2017, a distinction awarded to only a few Service Account Managers nationwide, and he was also part of the team that won the Branch of the Year Award in both 2017 and 2024.

Brad was highly regarded by his colleagues and friends at the branch for his commitment and contributions which helped the team reach these milestones.

Not only a devoted husband to Michelle and loving father to Jackson, he was a big believer in the value of 4-H and FFA educational youth programs and credits those organizations for his success in life.

He was also known for his love of tractors and locomotives and a proud member of the Buffalo Bills Mafia, cheering on the Bills every fall weekend and always believing that if the Bills didn’t get to the Super Bowl THIS year, there was always NEXT year! GO BILLS!

He is survived by his wife Michelle and son Jackson. Also survived by a brother Scott (Tammy) Figgins and family of Evansport, sister-in-law Wendy (Jim) Stykemain and family of Hunterstown, Indiana, and many extended members of the Figgins family with whom he had fond memories of time spent together as they grew up.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmothers Bernice Gigax and Juanita Figgins, and his beloved great-uncle, Clarence Farr.

A time to receive friends and family will be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio, on Monday, June 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Toledo Calvary Church in Maumee the following morning, Tuesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Woodall and Pastor Jay Heiss officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A light reception at the church to follow. Brad will be interred during a private service in Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Williams County 4-H Endowment Fund or the Anthony Wayne Schools Band Boosters. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Figgins family. The obituary for Bradley was lovingly prepared by his family.