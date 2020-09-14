Bruce Roehrs (1967-2020)

Bruce M. Roehrs, age 53, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 5:40 P.M. on September 11, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Bruce worked at MATSU Ohio in Edgerton for 24 years. He was a member of the Williams County Conservation League, the Sons of the AmVets and the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233.

Bruce M. Roehrs was born on July 21, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of James L. and Janet S. (Hanna) Roehrs. He married Jacqueline S. Dotson on September 9, 1996, in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2016.

Bruce is survived by his father, James L. Roehrs, of Bryan; two brothers, Paul (Diana) Roehrs, of Bryan, and William (Candy) Roehrs, of Defiance; niece, Danielle (Garrett) Buell, of Mishawaka, Indiana; nephews, Zach (Kenzie) Roehrs and Andrew Roehrs, both of Bryan and great niece and nephew, Saebre and Blain Buell, of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his mother, wife and grandparents.

A memorial service gathering celebrating Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 P.M. at the Bryan VFW, 206 East Perry Street, Bryan. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.