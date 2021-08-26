Bryan Area Foundation Makes A Splash In Community With Founders Grants Totaling $25,407

The Bryan Area Foundation initiated Founders Grants in 2021, to support nonprofit projects and programs up to $2,500. Eleven organizations received a Founders Grant in FY2021.

To learn about these projects or to apply for a Founders Grant, visit our website at www.bryanareafoundation.org. The next grant deadline is September 30th.

Pictured (L to R), is Amy Miller BAF President/CEO; Kevin Maynard, Bryan Development Foundation; Denver Henderson, Fountain City Festival; Jenny McKarns, Williams County Community Garden Association; Daniel Tinch, YMCA; Gary Arnos, Williams County Bed Brigade; Janet Bosserman, A Renewed Mind; Chantel Dominique, Bloom Kids Closet; Mark Pitman, CPC Women’s Health Resource; Kathleen Ewonus, Sandy Cay, Inc.; Tracy Koenig, St. Patrick Catholic School. Missing from photo is Alan Stouder from Ohio Operation Lifesaver.