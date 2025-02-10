BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Resolutions Pertaining To Waterline Projects

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs held a meeting on Tuesday, February 4th. The meeting, held at 5:00 p.m., saw the approval of items consisting of a change order for a previously completed project, and the putting out for bid for an additional project.

First, Resolution 3-2025 gave approval for complete a change fund order for the South Lynn Street Water Line Replacement Project.

This project was done to replace 2,483 feet of waterline with 12-inch PVC piping. The accepted bid for the project, awarded to Salenbien Trucking and Excavating, was originally set at $797,151 but was reduced down to $774,225.

It was also stated that the Williams County Commissioners were the ones to originally put out the project for bid, due to grants funds being available through the Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $265,000.

An additional grant in the amount of $275,000 was also utilized through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The portion of payment responsible to the Bryan Municipal Utilities was $234,225.

Next, the board tackled Resolution 4-2025, which was put forward to authorize bids for the East Mulbery 700-900 block Waterline Replacement Project.

This project will change out 1,520 feet of aging cast iron water mains, three fire hydrants, and 39 water services. A grant in the amount of $275,000 is expected for this project.

It was stated that the Bryan City Council will also have to put the project out for bid, due to the obligations of grant funding. Due to this, the project will not be awarded until after July 1st when the grant agreement is executed.