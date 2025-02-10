FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Petty Cash Account Established For County Dog Warden

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held two meetings this past week. The meetings took place on Tuesday, February 4th at 9:30 a.m. and Thursday, February 6th at 9:00 a.m.

Each meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, followed by approval of minutes from the prior meeting, the current meeting agenda and a list of bills as presented. The following agenda items were also approved from each of the day’s agenda.

February 4th



– Review Road Vacation Petition for Old State Route 64 (North of Road K).

– Resolution 2025-099 Approve Appropriations Requests for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2025-100 Transfer Funds for 4th Quarter Reimbursements- Copies, Fuel, Supplies and Utilities.

– Resolution 2025-101 Award Bid for Bridge TSR108.5.

– Resolution 2025-102 Approve Draw Request for Demo and Site Revitalization Grant- DEV-2022-191197.

– Resolution 2025-103 Enter Into Contract 2025-19 with Owens Community College on Behalf of Adult Probation.

– Resolution 2025-104 Enter Into Contract 2025-20 with Dan Baker Auctioneer for 2025 County Auction.

– Resolution 2025-105 Approve Amendment #1 to Contract 2023-128 with Lucas County Coroner.

– Resolution 2025-106 Approve Legal, Plans and Authorize Ad for Bids for FUL CR J 3.60 Bridge Repair X.

– Resolution 2025-107 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

February 6th

– Review Dog Warden Report for Periods Ending January 18th and 25th, 2025.

– Review Fulton County Juvenile Court 2024 Annual Report.

– Resolution 2025-111 Approve Appropriations Requests for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2025-112 Approve Change Order #1 and Payment Request #1-Final to Contract 2024-55 with Lake Erie Construction.

– Resolution 2025-113 Enter Into Indigent Defense Contract 2025-21 with City of Wauseon.

– Resolution 2025-114 Execute Letter of Acceptance for CDBGPY25 Administration Proposal and Fee Schedule.

– Resolution 2025-115 Approve Advertisement of Employment Opportunity with JFS.

– Resolution 2025-116 Appoint Zoning Inspectors.

– Resolution 2025-117 Establish Petty Cash Account for Dog Warden.

– Resolution 2025-118 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.