CCNO Employees Make Donation To Liz Clady Memorial Scholarship

STRYKER – The Liza Clady Memorial Scholarship received a late-Christmas gift from the staff at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Thursday.

Throughout the year the jail conducts special fundraising events for the employees to raise money for a non-profit beneficiary which is selected by the staff.

A donation of $4,110 in memory of a late co-worker, Craig Swary, was presented to Lynn Clady at the local jail by Maintenance Supervisor Joel Stevens and Dan Wolfrum, a fellow maintenance employee of Swary’s.

Craig Swary had been a maintenance employee at CCNO for 15 years at the time of his passing in early 2022.

Co-workers chose to honor Swary by selecting the Liza Clady Memorial Scholarship as the recipient for the year as the late Miss Clady was Craig’s niece and he deeply supported her and the athletics in the Holgate schools.