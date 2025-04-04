Kaptur Releases Statement On Mishandling Of Economy

PRESS RELEASE –Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) has released the following statement in response to the economic impact and fallout of President Trump’s tariff announcements this week.

“America’s enemies around the world today are applauding. They also are plotting as they watch US stock markets plummet even further.”

“Nearly $5 Trillion more in US wealth has been lost this week due to chaotic moves on tariffs arbitrarily imposed by the Trump administration.”

“None of the tariffs that the President has proposed and implemented have ever had a single vote in the US Congress. This is unconstitutional.”

“Where is Speaker Johnson… asleep at the wheel? Where is the Ways and Means Committee…asleep at the switch? The Trump Administration’s dangerous overreach is totally damaging to the US economy and unnerving to America’s Allies around the globe. Crashing the US economy is not in the short nor long term interest of the American people.

“What has occurred in America’s markets this week is dangerous. Descent into economic chaos is consequential to every single citizen. Retirement plans are put at risk. Jobs are put at risk. Savings are put at risk. Investments are put at risk.”

“I have spent the majority of my time in the House trying to repair the economic damage to our economy of poorly conceived trade agreements that hollowed out the industrial and agricultural economy of our region.”

“As a private businessman and billionaire, Donald Trump never lifted a finger to help us as industrial firms, his included, shipped jobs offshore or collapsed family farm after farm through consolidation.”

“Now this unnecessary market implosion has been forced on the American people without a single vote in Congress. I call on Speaker Johnson to do his job. Call the House back into Special Session to address this illegal tariff regime.”

“Our grandparents and millions of Americans suffered through the ‘Great Economic Depression’ in the last century. That is not a route any American wants to endure.”