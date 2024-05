The Bryan High School Class of 1979 will be celebrating their 45th class reunion from July 19-21, 2024. The weekend begins with a gathering at Stoney Ridge Winery from 5pm-8pm on July 19.

On July 20, an alumni event will take place at Moore Park from 5pm-10pm. The class will have a tent and catered food for $25 per person. To RSVP and for payment details, contact Dina Culler at 419-553-0963.

Things wrap-up on July 21 at 10am with a group gathering at a location yet to be determined.