FCCC Honors Retirees & Employees Years Of Service

Four County Career Center held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district.

Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery and plaques were presented to staff members who retired from the Career Center during the past school year.

Shown above are retirees (LEFT TO RIGHT) Timothy Ricketts, I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity Instructor (9 years); Jennifer Maassel, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and Director of Operations (36 years); and Richard Hupe, Director of Operations (36 years). Retiree Douglas Beck, Director of Adult Workforce Education (13 years) was absent from the photo.

Those recognized for years of service include:

Five years – David DeLano, Dean of Students; Josh Montgomery, Career Based Intervention Instructor; Taryn Thomas, English Instructor; and Tobi Ziegler, Job Coach.

Ten years – Denton Blue, Diesel Mechanics Instructor; Kristen Boyer, VOSE; Brandon Brywczynski, Social Studies Instructor; Krissy Cheslock, Special Education Supervisor; Curtis Miller, Building Trades/Carpentry Instructor; Scott Palmer, Adult Education Arrowhead Division; Steven Steingass, Mechanical Systems & Piping Instructor; and Jill Westhoven, Cosmetology Instructor.

Fifteen years – Kelli Alspaugh, Family & Consumer Science Instructor; and Angela Zetter, Spanish Instructor.

Twenty years – Mary Jo Beilharz, Medical Office Technologies Instructor; and Tricia Frysinger, Attendance Secretary.

Twenty-five years – Dean Detmer, Academic Supervisor.

Forty years – Tony McCord, Career & Technical Education and Attendance Supervisor; and Jena Stites, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Career & Technical Education.