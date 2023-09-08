Bryan Eagles Hosting Mental Health Event

Dr. Gretchen Clark Hammond is returning to Williams County to host a second mental health, addiction, and trauma event for our community.

She will be discussing the role of trauma and health in the development of substance use & mental health disorders, the signs of chronic stress, compassion fatigue, and how to utilize wellness strategies. Breakfast will also be served.

If you had the pleasure of attending her event in January, please share this event with your coworkers and connections. The information covered will be similar to the January session.

When: Friday, October 6th, 8am-11am

Where: Bryan Eagles – 221 S. Walnut Street, Bryan, OH 43506

Register: https://bit.ly/TraumaMHEvent

Registration required.

Session 1: Trauma As Helping Professionals

Objective 1: Participants will understand trauma and traumatic experiences and the signs of chronic stress.

Objective 2: Participants will understand compassion fatigue and how to utilize wellness strategies to address it.

Session 2: Breaking the Stigma : Mental Health and Addiction

Objective 1: Participants will learn about the role of trauma and social determinants of health in the development of substance use disorders and mental health disorders.

Objective 2: Participants will learn about the core features of recovery, stages of recovery, and recovery-oriented systems of care (ROSC).

At this time, there will not be CEUs available.