Highway Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Involving School Bus On I-75 In Wood County

NORTH BALTIMORE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred Sept. 7, at 9:15 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near Eagleville Road in Wood County.

The preliminary investigation showed a Dodge Ram pick-up truck, operated by Aaron P. Hilt, 32, North Baltimore, was driving southbound on I-75 when it struck the rear of an Arlington Local School District bus, operated by Miles E. VonStein, 34, Jenera.

After impact, the Dodge Ram went off the right side of the roadway, through a right[1]of-way fence and caught fire.

Hilt fled the scene on foot and was located at his residence by officers from the North Baltimore Police Department.

Hilt sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital. The school bus had 26 juveniles on board and six were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. VonStein was not injured.

Hilt was medically cleared and then he was incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center. He has been charged in the Bowling Green Municipal Court with aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a fifth-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to maintain assured clear distance, a minor misdemeanor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the North Baltimore Police Department, Hanco EMS, Mid-County Ambulance District, North Baltimore Fire Department, North Baltimore EMS, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. This incident remains under investigation.