Bryan Edges Wauseon To Win NWOAL Golf Championship

By: Nate Calvin

DEFIANCE-Bryan and Wauseon were both 6-1 during the NWOAL match play season so it was no surprise those two teams battled it out for the top spot at the NWOAL championships held at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance last Friday.

Wauseon got rounds of 77 from Andy Scherer and Dylan Grahn but Bryan senior Case Hartman carded a 69 (-3) to place first individually and put the Golden Bears over the top. Hartman shot a 34 on the front nine and a 35 on the back as Bryan finished with a 318, followed by Wauseon with a 323. Swanton sophomore Garrett Swank fired a 79 followed by fellow sophomore Sam Betz with an 81 to help the Bulldogs to a third-place finish with a 349.

FINAL TEAM RESULTS: 1. Bryan 318 (Case Hartman 69, Nolan Kidston 80, Clayton Rupp 82, Nathan Hess 87); 2. Wauseon 323 (Dylan Grahn 77, Andy Scherer 77, Luke Wheeler 84, Jaxon Radabaugh 85); 3. Swanton 349 (Garrett Swank 79, Sam Betz 81, Raymond Schad 88, Brady Lemons 101); 4. Archbold 364 (Luke Rosebrook 83, Josh Nofzinger 86, Drew McCarty 97, Kenny Williams 98); 5. Delta 368 (Chase Stickley 81, Zack Mattin 89, Cael Chiesa 95, Jayce Helminiak 103); 6. Evergreen 392 (Garrett Betz 88, Aaron Miller 90, Connor Bartschy 105, Ethan Shively 109); 7. Patrick Henry 408; 8. Liberty Center 449)

