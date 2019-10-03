Pettisville Shoots School Record 313 To Win BBC Championship

By: Nate Calvin

WAUSEON-The Pettisville Blackbirds capped off a stellar league season last Thursday by firing a school record 313, 39 strokes ahead of second place North Central, at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon to win the first BBC golf championship in school history.

The Blackbirds completed their dual match schedule a perfect 6-0 making them the team to beat entering the league tournament. Pettisville was paced by tournament medalist Max Leppelmeier with a 72 followed by Tommy McWatters with a 73 as both Blackbirds earned 1st Team All-League honors.

North Central was second with a 352 led by Chace Boothman who shot an 82 to also earn him a 1st Team All-League selection. Also earning spots on the 1st Team were Stryker’s Spencer Clingaman, Noah Brinegare from Fayette, and Hunter Burlew of Montpelier. Those making the 2nd Team were: Hayden Price (Edon), Collin Patten (NC), Zach Hayes (NC), Ethan Marihugh (Montpelier), Tanner Lemley (Fayette), and Caleb Nafziger (Pettisville).

Sectional play starts on September 26th for BBC with Pettisville playing at Eagle Rock in Defiance while the rest of the league will be back at Ironwood.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Pettisville 313 (Max Leppelmeier 72, Tommy McWatters 73, Clean Nafziger 78, Josh Horning 90); 2. North Central 352 (Chace Boothman 82, Collin Patten 88, Zach Hayes 91, Levi Williams 91); 3. Montpelier 357 (Hunter Burlew 78, Ethan Marihugh 84, Roman Sommer 97, Easten Richmond 98); 4. Fayette (Noah Brinegar 80, Tanner Lemley 81, Tanner Wagner 97, Noah Bingman 99); 5. Hilltop 400 (Avrie Reed 98, Jaime Chester 99, Ethan Siebenaler 101, Kasin Deck 102); 6. Stryker 417 (Spencer Clingaman 77, Devon Weirauch 86, Max Wonders 102, Tristan Atkinson 152); 7. Edon 453 (Hayden Price 87, Nathan Myers 110, Terran Dunbar 127, Tyler Trevino 129)

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

