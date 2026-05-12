Bryan High School Honors 57 Seniors With More Than $2.7 Million In Scholarships At 2026 Scholarship Night

Bryan High School held its annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 11, 2026, recognizing 57 members of the Class of 2026 who collectively earned more than $2.7 million in scholarship awards from local organizations, community sponsors, and post-secondary institutions.
The following Bryan seniors were honored for the scholarships they have received:
Dalia Akl
Kayta Mansfield Dierks Memorial Scholarship — $750.00
Josey Arnold
Mose and Yvonne Isaac Scholarship — $1,750.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Peregrine Legacy Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
University Freshman Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Girls Softball Association Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Frank and Elaine Lesnet Miseta Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Avery Batts
Hugh and Audrey Lindsey Memorial Scholarship — $750.00
Trustee Scholarship — $2,500 x 4 years (Total: $10,000.00)
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Nucor Foundation Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship — $2,000.00
Cooper Beltran
Dr. Jeffery J. Berus Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Bell Family Award — $1,350 x 4 years (Total: $5,400.00)
Bryan Education Association Scholarship — $1,000.00
Philip Berry
Ford Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
Jerry Humphrey Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00
Rigg Family Scholarship Honoring Richard Alan Rigg Scholarship — $2,000.00
Nye Bradbee
Ford Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
Academic Honors with Distinction Scholarship — $22,000 x 4 years (Total: $88,000.00)
Bryan Civic League Scholarship — $500.00
Purple and Golden Heart David Joseph Betts Scholarship — $1,000.00
Cade Carlin
Feroen and Margaret Betts Scholarship — $1,500.00
Maurice Shankster Scholarship — $1,000.00
Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $750.00
Christian Craig
Anthony and Phyllis Mignery Music Scholarship — $1,000.00
Gertrude and Don Geesey and Constance and James Henson Memorial Scholarships — $1,000.00
Canyon Rising Scholarship — $2,605 x 4 years (Total: $10,420.00)
Dean’s Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Housing Scholarship — $1,500.00
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Bryan Masonic Lodge Scholarship — $1,000.00
Bryan Music Boosters Scholarship — $1,000.00
John Dalrymple
Lucille B. Carlin and Wayne E. Carlin Scholarship — $1,000.00
Rosa Isaac Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Dean’s Scholarship — $22,500 x 4 years (Total: $90,000.00)
Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) Scholarship — $2,000.00
Williams County 4-H Endowment Scholarship — $750.00
Kai Dauber
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Elleah Davis
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Sandy Carrico Scholarship — $4,000.00
Bryan Area Business Women’s Club Scholarship — $500.00
Owen Davis
Ford and Hannah Cullis Scholarship — $2,000.00
Joyce Reader Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00
Healthy Planet Scholarship — $2,500 x 4 years (Total: $10,000.00)
Integrated Degree Program Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
Keystone Grant — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)
The Rachel Carson Scholarship — $45,700 x 4 years (Total: $182,800.00)
Austin DeWitt
Paul and Lois Stombaugh Scholarship — $6,000.00
Richard C. Anderson Scholarship — $5,000.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)
Adysen Doster
Howard B. & Alice T. Vreeland Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00
Aydsen Doster
Achievement Award Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Emory Ehrhart
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $4,000.00
Emma Elkins
Mae, Dema, and Clark Dimler Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Rinker Ross School of Health Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Trine Opportunity Award — $4,600 x 4 years (Total: $18,400.00)
Trustee Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)
Newlyn Quest Tobi Burkhart & Ryan J. Bommer Scholarship — $1,000.00
Teagan Grimes
Ralph W. & Karen K. Gallagher Scholarship — $1,250.00
Presidential Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)
Toledo Symphony Fine Arts Scholarship — $1,000.00
Josh Grimm
Richard A. McCullough Scholarship — $3,000.00
Miley Hageman
Marilyn J. French Scholarship — $1,000.00
Green & Gold Scholarship — $4,500 x 4 years (Total: $18,000.00)
Wright Start Scholarship — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)
Khloe Hartman
Art Talent Award — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Dean’s Scholarship — $26,000 x 4 years (Total: $104,000.00)
Klondike Scholarship — $3,500 x 4 years (Total: $14,000.00)
Bryan Area Business Women’s Club Scholarship — $500.00
Paul and Betty Troder Business Scholarship — $1,500.00
Jess Hendricks
Bryan Lions Club Allied Health Services Scholarship — $1,000.00
Changing Lives Essay Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
UE Faculty Scholarship — $24,000 x 4 years (Total: $96,000.00)
UE Grant Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
UE Visit Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Connor Hogan
Athletic Scholarship — $42,000 x 4 years (Total: $168,000.00)
Hailey Johnson
Thomas S. and Ellen K. Noneman Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Suedhoff Health Professions Access Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Aubrey Kaullen
CCAD Institutional Scholarship — $9,700 x 4 years (Total: $38,800.00)
CCAD Visit Scholarship — $1,000.00
CCAD-Dean’s Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)
Samantha Kellogg
Michael Sandles Harman Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Dean’s Education Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Frank’s School of Education Scholarship — $26,000 x 4 years (Total: $104,000.00)
Newlyn Quest Tobi Burkhart & Ryan J. Bommer Scholarship — $1,000.00
Scholarship Day Award — $1,000.00
Simon Kellogg
L.E. Smith Company Scholarship — $4,000.00
Spangler Foundation STEM and Industrial Technology Scholarship — $2,500.00
Vernon L. French Scholarship — $750.00
Civil Engineering Chair Scholarship — $24,000 x 4 years (Total: $96,000.00)
Legacy Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Scholarship Day Scholarship — $1,000.00
Bryan Kiwanis Club Scholarship — $750.00
Courtney Kendrick
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Hal & Dene Lewis Scholarship — $1,750.00
Chair Tuition Scholarship — $21,000 x 4 years (Total: $84,000.00)
Bryan Rotary Club Scholarship — $1,500.00
Clarice Moats Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00
Dean’s Education Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Bryan Education Association Scholarship — $1,000.00
Jack Kennedy
Spangler Candy Foundation Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bell Family Award — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)
Provost Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Bryan Academic Booster Club Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bryan Area Networking Club Scholarship — $500.00
Trae Krebs
Paul and Lois Stombaugh Scholarship — $6,000.00
Thompson Working Family Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Nora Kunsman
Jack Greene Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Thelma Oberlin Ford Memorial Scholarship — $2,500.00
Academic Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Athletic Scholarship
Jaymison Longoria
Chaney Family Healthcare Scholarship — $1,000.00
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Fred and Shirley Bauer Scholarship — $2,000.00
Carter Luce
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $2,000.00
David Joseph Betts Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Ryan John Bommer Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00
Sharp Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
Merit Scholarship — $51,000 x 4 years (Total: $204,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Elijah Martinez
Richard J. Daneke Business Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00
Analicia McCoy-Martinez
DC Promise Award — $4,205.00
Dean’s Scholarship — $13,000 x 4 years (Total: $52,000.00)
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Tucker Miller
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $500.00
Kenneth and Kay Donaldson Family Scholarship — $1,000.00
Matt Newcomer Family Buckeye Scholarship — $1,500.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Provost Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Richard C. Anderson Scholarship — $5,000.00
Noah Mills
Darrell D. Bayes and Eleanor E. Bayes Memorial Scholarship — $5,000 x 2 years (Total: $10,000.00)
Regents Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
Gabriella Mossburg
Honors Scholarship — $4,500 x 3 years (Total: $13,500.00)
Ava Neubig
Ronald & Ida Motter Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00
Sheri, Steven and Michael Huffman Scholarship — $2,000.00
Layla Oswalt
Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Collin Rachel
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Paul and Betty Troder Business Scholarship — $1,500.00
Lillie Reasor
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Jadyn Reid
New Millennium Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Raelyn Salsbury
Roose Family Scholarship — $1,250.00
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
Abigail Shuherk
Barbara Andres Knapp Memorial Scholarship — $4,000 x 2 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Barnes & Noble Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
Regents Award Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
Tillotson Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
North Western Electric Co-op – Scholarship for Children of Members — $2,000.00
Grace Slagle
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Flightner Nursing Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Grace B. Carr Scholarship — $500.00
Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $1,750.00
Joseph Blades Servant Leadership Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Luis Palau Award — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
New Hope Community Church Scholarship — $1,000.00
Taylor University Faculty Scholarship — $17,000 x 4 years (Total: $68,000.00)
Franklin B. Walters Scholarship — $250.00
Polly Sleesman
Dana J. Bennett Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00
MacDonald-Connin-Ruff Memorial Scholarship — $6,000.00
Athletic Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
Dean’s Scholarship — $13,000 x 4 years (Total: $52,000.00)
Scholarship Day Award — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Drew Smith
Ali Held Herman Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Nancy Kay Merillat Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00
Peregrine Legacy Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
University Freshman Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Bryan Rotary Club Scholarship — $1,500.00
Goodwill PASS IT ON CHALLENGE Scholarship — $500.00
Thea Staten
Athletic Scholarship
Clare Stever
Andrew M. Herman Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $3,500.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Nicolette Stickney
Mae, Dema, and Clark Dimler Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00
Thomas D. Sauppe Art Scholarship — $1,500.00
Athletic for Cross Country Scholarship — $7,000 x 4 years (Total: $28,000.00)
Athletic for Track Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Merit Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Calista Stubblefield
Tinkel Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
OHIO Admissions Promise Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Mylie Vollmer
Anna Belle & CB Melton Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Academic Scholarship — $14,000 x 4 years (Total: $56,000.00)
Athletic Scholarship — $1,000 x4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Aaden Wallace
Bard Technical Scholarship — $2,500 x 2 years (Total: $5,000.00)
Spangler Foundation STEM and Industrial Technology Scholarship — $2,500.00
Amiya Warner
Henry and Wanda Walters Scholarship — $2,500.00
Tucker Watson
Brenda M. Hugg Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Rosa Isaac Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Indiana Merit Scholarship — $6,000 x 4 years (Total: $24,000.00)
Bryan Area Networking Club Scholarship — $500.00
Ava Zimmerman
Andrew M. Herman Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $3,500.00
BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00