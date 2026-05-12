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Bryan High School Honors 57 Seniors With More Than $2.7 Million In Scholarships At 2026 Scholarship Night

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Bryan High School held its annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 11, 2026, recognizing 57 members of the Class of 2026 who collectively earned more than $2.7 million in scholarship awards from local organizations, community sponsors, and post-secondary institutions.

The following Bryan seniors were honored for the scholarships they have received:

Dalia Akl
Kayta Mansfield Dierks Memorial Scholarship — $750.00

Josey Arnold
Mose and Yvonne Isaac Scholarship — $1,750.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Peregrine Legacy Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
University Freshman Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Girls Softball Association Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Frank and Elaine Lesnet Miseta Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

Avery Batts
Hugh and Audrey Lindsey Memorial Scholarship — $750.00
Trustee Scholarship — $2,500 x 4 years (Total: $10,000.00)
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Nucor Foundation Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship — $2,000.00

Cooper Beltran
Dr. Jeffery J. Berus Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Bell Family Award — $1,350 x 4 years (Total: $5,400.00)
Bryan Education Association Scholarship — $1,000.00

Philip Berry
Ford Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
Jerry Humphrey Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00
Rigg Family Scholarship Honoring Richard Alan Rigg Scholarship — $2,000.00

Nye Bradbee
Ford Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
Academic Honors with Distinction Scholarship — $22,000 x 4 years (Total: $88,000.00)
Bryan Civic League Scholarship — $500.00
Purple and Golden Heart David Joseph Betts Scholarship — $1,000.00

Cade Carlin
Feroen and Margaret Betts Scholarship — $1,500.00
Maurice Shankster Scholarship — $1,000.00
Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $750.00

Christian Craig
Anthony and Phyllis Mignery Music Scholarship — $1,000.00
Gertrude and Don Geesey and Constance and James Henson Memorial Scholarships — $1,000.00
Canyon Rising Scholarship — $2,605 x 4 years (Total: $10,420.00)
Dean’s Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Housing Scholarship — $1,500.00
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Bryan Masonic Lodge Scholarship — $1,000.00
Bryan Music Boosters Scholarship — $1,000.00

John Dalrymple
Lucille B. Carlin and Wayne E. Carlin Scholarship — $1,000.00
Rosa Isaac Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Dean’s Scholarship — $22,500 x 4 years (Total: $90,000.00)
Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) Scholarship — $2,000.00
Williams County 4-H Endowment Scholarship — $750.00

Kai Dauber
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Elleah Davis
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Sandy Carrico Scholarship — $4,000.00
Bryan Area Business Women’s Club Scholarship — $500.00

Owen Davis
Ford and Hannah Cullis Scholarship — $2,000.00
Joyce Reader Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00
Healthy Planet Scholarship — $2,500 x 4 years (Total: $10,000.00)
Integrated Degree Program Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
Keystone Grant — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)
The Rachel Carson Scholarship — $45,700 x 4 years (Total: $182,800.00)

Austin DeWitt
Paul and Lois Stombaugh Scholarship — $6,000.00
Richard C. Anderson Scholarship — $5,000.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)

Adysen Doster
Howard B. & Alice T. Vreeland Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00

sports place at ace AOW 2025

Aydsen Doster
Achievement Award Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Emory Ehrhart
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $4,000.00

Emma Elkins
Mae, Dema, and Clark Dimler Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Rinker Ross School of Health Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Trine Opportunity Award — $4,600 x 4 years (Total: $18,400.00)
Trustee Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)
Newlyn Quest Tobi Burkhart & Ryan J. Bommer Scholarship — $1,000.00

Teagan Grimes
Ralph W. & Karen K. Gallagher Scholarship — $1,250.00
Presidential Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)
Toledo Symphony Fine Arts Scholarship — $1,000.00

United Edge – Vollmer

Josh Grimm
Richard A. McCullough Scholarship — $3,000.00

Miley Hageman
Marilyn J. French Scholarship — $1,000.00
Green & Gold Scholarship — $4,500 x 4 years (Total: $18,000.00)
Wright Start Scholarship — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)

Khloe Hartman
Art Talent Award — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Dean’s Scholarship — $26,000 x 4 years (Total: $104,000.00)
Klondike Scholarship — $3,500 x 4 years (Total: $14,000.00)
Bryan Area Business Women’s Club Scholarship — $500.00
Paul and Betty Troder Business Scholarship — $1,500.00

Jess Hendricks
Bryan Lions Club Allied Health Services Scholarship — $1,000.00
Changing Lives Essay Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
UE Faculty Scholarship — $24,000 x 4 years (Total: $96,000.00)
UE Grant Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
UE Visit Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Color Gallery

Connor Hogan
Athletic Scholarship — $42,000 x 4 years (Total: $168,000.00)

Hailey Johnson
Thomas S. and Ellen K. Noneman Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Suedhoff Health Professions Access Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Aubrey Kaullen
CCAD Institutional Scholarship — $9,700 x 4 years (Total: $38,800.00)
CCAD Visit Scholarship — $1,000.00
CCAD-Dean’s Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)

Samantha Kellogg
Michael Sandles Harman Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Dean’s Education Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Frank’s School of Education Scholarship — $26,000 x 4 years (Total: $104,000.00)
Newlyn Quest Tobi Burkhart & Ryan J. Bommer Scholarship — $1,000.00
Scholarship Day Award — $1,000.00

Woolace & Johnson

Simon Kellogg
L.E. Smith Company Scholarship — $4,000.00
Spangler Foundation STEM and Industrial Technology Scholarship — $2,500.00
Vernon L. French Scholarship — $750.00
Civil Engineering Chair Scholarship — $24,000 x 4 years (Total: $96,000.00)
Legacy Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Scholarship Day Scholarship — $1,000.00
Bryan Kiwanis Club Scholarship — $750.00

Courtney Kendrick
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Hal & Dene Lewis Scholarship — $1,750.00
Chair Tuition Scholarship — $21,000 x 4 years (Total: $84,000.00)
Bryan Rotary Club Scholarship — $1,500.00
Clarice Moats Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00
Dean’s Education Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Bryan Education Association Scholarship — $1,000.00

Jack Kennedy
Spangler Candy Foundation Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bell Family Award — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)
Provost Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Bryan Academic Booster Club Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bryan Area Networking Club Scholarship — $500.00

Trae Krebs
Paul and Lois Stombaugh Scholarship — $6,000.00
Thompson Working Family Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

HAIR BY FREDERICKS – WEB

Nora Kunsman
Jack Greene Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Thelma Oberlin Ford Memorial Scholarship — $2,500.00
Academic Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Athletic Scholarship

Jaymison Longoria
Chaney Family Healthcare Scholarship — $1,000.00
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
Fred and Shirley Bauer Scholarship — $2,000.00

Carter Luce
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $2,000.00
David Joseph Betts Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00
Ryan John Bommer Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00
Sharp Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
Merit Scholarship — $51,000 x 4 years (Total: $204,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Elijah Martinez
Richard J. Daneke Business Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00

Grisier – Stryker

Analicia McCoy-Martinez
DC Promise Award — $4,205.00
Dean’s Scholarship — $13,000 x 4 years (Total: $52,000.00)
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Tucker Miller
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $500.00
Kenneth and Kay Donaldson Family Scholarship — $1,000.00
Matt Newcomer Family Buckeye Scholarship — $1,500.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Provost Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Richard C. Anderson Scholarship — $5,000.00

Noah Mills
Darrell D. Bayes and Eleanor E. Bayes Memorial Scholarship — $5,000 x 2 years (Total: $10,000.00)
Regents Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

Gabriella Mossburg
Honors Scholarship — $4,500 x 3 years (Total: $13,500.00)

Miller Body Shop SS

Ava Neubig
Ronald & Ida Motter Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00
Sheri, Steven and Michael Huffman Scholarship — $2,000.00

Layla Oswalt
Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00

Collin Rachel
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00
Paul and Betty Troder Business Scholarship — $1,500.00

Lillie Reasor
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Airport Auto Parts

Jadyn Reid
New Millennium Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Raelyn Salsbury
Roose Family Scholarship — $1,250.00
University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

Abigail Shuherk
Barbara Andres Knapp Memorial Scholarship — $4,000 x 2 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Barnes & Noble Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)
Regents Award Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
Tillotson Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)
North Western Electric Co-op – Scholarship for Children of Members — $2,000.00

Grace Slagle
ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00
Flightner Nursing Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Grace B. Carr Scholarship — $500.00
Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $1,750.00
Joseph Blades Servant Leadership Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Luis Palau Award — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
New Hope Community Church Scholarship — $1,000.00
Taylor University Faculty Scholarship — $17,000 x 4 years (Total: $68,000.00)
Franklin B. Walters Scholarship — $250.00

Tri-County Repair

Polly Sleesman
Dana J. Bennett Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00
MacDonald-Connin-Ruff Memorial Scholarship — $6,000.00
Athletic Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)
Dean’s Scholarship — $13,000 x 4 years (Total: $52,000.00)
Scholarship Day Award — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Drew Smith
Ali Held Herman Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Nancy Kay Merillat Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00
Peregrine Legacy Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
University Freshman Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Bryan Rotary Club Scholarship — $1,500.00
Goodwill PASS IT ON CHALLENGE Scholarship — $500.00

Thea Staten
Athletic Scholarship

Clare Stever
Andrew M. Herman Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $3,500.00
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Weigel Funeral Home

Nicolette Stickney
Mae, Dema, and Clark Dimler Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00
Thomas D. Sauppe Art Scholarship — $1,500.00
Athletic for Cross Country Scholarship — $7,000 x 4 years (Total: $28,000.00)
Athletic for Track Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)
Merit Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Calista Stubblefield
Tinkel Family Scholarship — $2,000.00
OHIO Admissions Promise Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Mylie Vollmer
Anna Belle & CB Melton Memorial Scholarship — $500.00
Academic Scholarship — $14,000 x 4 years (Total: $56,000.00)
Athletic Scholarship — $1,000 x4 years (Total: $4,000.00)
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Aaden Wallace
Bard Technical Scholarship — $2,500 x 2 years (Total: $5,000.00)
Spangler Foundation STEM and Industrial Technology Scholarship — $2,500.00

Weigel Funeral Home

Amiya Warner
Henry and Wanda Walters Scholarship — $2,500.00

Tucker Watson
Brenda M. Hugg Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Rosa Isaac Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00
Indiana Merit Scholarship — $6,000 x 4 years (Total: $24,000.00)
Bryan Area Networking Club Scholarship — $500.00

Ava Zimmerman
Andrew M. Herman Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00
Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $3,500.00
BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)
Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)
Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00
Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

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