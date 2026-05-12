Bryan High School Honors 57 Seniors With More Than $2.7 Million In Scholarships At 2026 Scholarship Night

Bryan High School held its annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 11, 2026, recognizing 57 members of the Class of 2026 who collectively earned more than $2.7 million in scholarship awards from local organizations, community sponsors, and post-secondary institutions.

The following Bryan seniors were honored for the scholarships they have received:

Dalia Akl

Kayta Mansfield Dierks Memorial Scholarship — $750.00

Josey Arnold

Mose and Yvonne Isaac Scholarship — $1,750.00

Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Peregrine Legacy Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)

University Freshman Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)

Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Bryan Girls Softball Association Scholarship — $500.00

Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Frank and Elaine Lesnet Miseta Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

Avery Batts

Hugh and Audrey Lindsey Memorial Scholarship — $750.00

Trustee Scholarship — $2,500 x 4 years (Total: $10,000.00)

Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Nucor Foundation Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship — $2,000.00

Cooper Beltran

Dr. Jeffery J. Berus Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00

Bell Family Award — $1,350 x 4 years (Total: $5,400.00)

Bryan Education Association Scholarship — $1,000.00

Philip Berry

Ford Family Scholarship — $2,000.00

Jerry Humphrey Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00

Rigg Family Scholarship Honoring Richard Alan Rigg Scholarship — $2,000.00

Nye Bradbee

Ford Family Scholarship — $2,000.00

Academic Honors with Distinction Scholarship — $22,000 x 4 years (Total: $88,000.00)

Bryan Civic League Scholarship — $500.00

Purple and Golden Heart David Joseph Betts Scholarship — $1,000.00

Cade Carlin

Feroen and Margaret Betts Scholarship — $1,500.00

Maurice Shankster Scholarship — $1,000.00

Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $750.00

Christian Craig

Anthony and Phyllis Mignery Music Scholarship — $1,000.00

Gertrude and Don Geesey and Constance and James Henson Memorial Scholarships — $1,000.00

Canyon Rising Scholarship — $2,605 x 4 years (Total: $10,420.00)

Dean’s Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Housing Scholarship — $1,500.00

Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Bryan Masonic Lodge Scholarship — $1,000.00

Bryan Music Boosters Scholarship — $1,000.00

John Dalrymple

Lucille B. Carlin and Wayne E. Carlin Scholarship — $1,000.00

Rosa Isaac Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00

Dean’s Scholarship — $22,500 x 4 years (Total: $90,000.00)

Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) Scholarship — $2,000.00

Williams County 4-H Endowment Scholarship — $750.00

Kai Dauber

Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Elleah Davis

ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00

Sandy Carrico Scholarship — $4,000.00

Bryan Area Business Women’s Club Scholarship — $500.00

Owen Davis

Ford and Hannah Cullis Scholarship — $2,000.00

Joyce Reader Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00

Healthy Planet Scholarship — $2,500 x 4 years (Total: $10,000.00)

Integrated Degree Program Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)

Keystone Grant — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)

The Rachel Carson Scholarship — $45,700 x 4 years (Total: $182,800.00)

Austin DeWitt

Paul and Lois Stombaugh Scholarship — $6,000.00

Richard C. Anderson Scholarship — $5,000.00

Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)

Adysen Doster

Howard B. & Alice T. Vreeland Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00

Aydsen Doster

Achievement Award Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Emory Ehrhart

University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $4,000.00

Emma Elkins

Mae, Dema, and Clark Dimler Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00

Rinker Ross School of Health Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)

Trine Opportunity Award — $4,600 x 4 years (Total: $18,400.00)

Trustee Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)

Newlyn Quest Tobi Burkhart & Ryan J. Bommer Scholarship — $1,000.00

Teagan Grimes

Ralph W. & Karen K. Gallagher Scholarship — $1,250.00

Presidential Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)

Toledo Symphony Fine Arts Scholarship — $1,000.00

Josh Grimm

Richard A. McCullough Scholarship — $3,000.00

Miley Hageman

Marilyn J. French Scholarship — $1,000.00

Green & Gold Scholarship — $4,500 x 4 years (Total: $18,000.00)

Wright Start Scholarship — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)

Khloe Hartman

Art Talent Award — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)

Dean’s Scholarship — $26,000 x 4 years (Total: $104,000.00)

Klondike Scholarship — $3,500 x 4 years (Total: $14,000.00)

Bryan Area Business Women’s Club Scholarship — $500.00

Paul and Betty Troder Business Scholarship — $1,500.00

Jess Hendricks

Bryan Lions Club Allied Health Services Scholarship — $1,000.00

Changing Lives Essay Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)

UE Faculty Scholarship — $24,000 x 4 years (Total: $96,000.00)

UE Grant Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)

UE Visit Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)

Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Connor Hogan

Athletic Scholarship — $42,000 x 4 years (Total: $168,000.00)

Hailey Johnson

Thomas S. and Ellen K. Noneman Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

Suedhoff Health Professions Access Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Aubrey Kaullen

CCAD Institutional Scholarship — $9,700 x 4 years (Total: $38,800.00)

CCAD Visit Scholarship — $1,000.00

CCAD-Dean’s Scholarship — $20,000 x 4 years (Total: $80,000.00)

Samantha Kellogg

Michael Sandles Harman Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00

Dean’s Education Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

Frank’s School of Education Scholarship — $26,000 x 4 years (Total: $104,000.00)

Newlyn Quest Tobi Burkhart & Ryan J. Bommer Scholarship — $1,000.00

Scholarship Day Award — $1,000.00

Simon Kellogg

L.E. Smith Company Scholarship — $4,000.00

Spangler Foundation STEM and Industrial Technology Scholarship — $2,500.00

Vernon L. French Scholarship — $750.00

Civil Engineering Chair Scholarship — $24,000 x 4 years (Total: $96,000.00)

Legacy Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Scholarship Day Scholarship — $1,000.00

Bryan Kiwanis Club Scholarship — $750.00

Courtney Kendrick

ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00

Hal & Dene Lewis Scholarship — $1,750.00

Chair Tuition Scholarship — $21,000 x 4 years (Total: $84,000.00)

Bryan Rotary Club Scholarship — $1,500.00

Clarice Moats Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00

Dean’s Education Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

Bryan Education Association Scholarship — $1,000.00

Jack Kennedy

Spangler Candy Foundation Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Bell Family Award — $1,500 x 4 years (Total: $6,000.00)

Provost Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Bryan Academic Booster Club Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)

Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Bryan Area Networking Club Scholarship — $500.00

Trae Krebs

Paul and Lois Stombaugh Scholarship — $6,000.00

Thompson Working Family Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Nora Kunsman

Jack Greene Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00

Thelma Oberlin Ford Memorial Scholarship — $2,500.00

Academic Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Athletic Scholarship

Jaymison Longoria

Chaney Family Healthcare Scholarship — $1,000.00

University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

Fred and Shirley Bauer Scholarship — $2,000.00

Carter Luce

ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $2,000.00

David Joseph Betts Memorial Scholarship — $1,500.00

Ryan John Bommer Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00

Sharp Family Scholarship — $2,000.00

Merit Scholarship — $51,000 x 4 years (Total: $204,000.00)

Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Elijah Martinez

Richard J. Daneke Business Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00

Analicia McCoy-Martinez

DC Promise Award — $4,205.00

Dean’s Scholarship — $13,000 x 4 years (Total: $52,000.00)

Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Tucker Miller

ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $500.00

Kenneth and Kay Donaldson Family Scholarship — $1,000.00

Matt Newcomer Family Buckeye Scholarship — $1,500.00

Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Provost Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Richard C. Anderson Scholarship — $5,000.00

Noah Mills

Darrell D. Bayes and Eleanor E. Bayes Memorial Scholarship — $5,000 x 2 years (Total: $10,000.00)

Regents Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

Gabriella Mossburg

Honors Scholarship — $4,500 x 3 years (Total: $13,500.00)

Ava Neubig

Ronald & Ida Motter Memorial Scholarship — $1,250.00

Sheri, Steven and Michael Huffman Scholarship — $2,000.00

Layla Oswalt

Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00

Collin Rachel

Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $500.00

Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Paul and Betty Troder Business Scholarship — $1,500.00

Lillie Reasor

Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $500.00

Church Women United Thrift Shop Scholarship — $2,000.00

Jadyn Reid

New Millennium Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Raelyn Salsbury

Roose Family Scholarship — $1,250.00

University Freshman Academic Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

Abigail Shuherk

Barbara Andres Knapp Memorial Scholarship — $4,000 x 2 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Barnes & Noble Scholarship — $500 x 4 years (Total: $2,000.00)

Regents Award Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

Tillotson Scholarship — $3,000 x 4 years (Total: $12,000.00)

North Western Electric Co-op – Scholarship for Children of Members — $2,000.00

Grace Slagle

ARO Employees Foundation Scholarship — $1,500.00

Flightner Nursing Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00

Grace B. Carr Scholarship — $500.00

Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $1,750.00

Joseph Blades Servant Leadership Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Luis Palau Award — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

New Hope Community Church Scholarship — $1,000.00

Taylor University Faculty Scholarship — $17,000 x 4 years (Total: $68,000.00)

Franklin B. Walters Scholarship — $250.00

Polly Sleesman

Dana J. Bennett Memorial Scholarship — $2,000.00

MacDonald-Connin-Ruff Memorial Scholarship — $6,000.00

Athletic Scholarship — $4,000 x 4 years (Total: $16,000.00)

Dean’s Scholarship — $13,000 x 4 years (Total: $52,000.00)

Scholarship Day Award — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Drew Smith

Ali Held Herman Memorial Scholarship — $500.00

Nancy Kay Merillat Memorial Scholarship — $1,000.00

Peregrine Legacy Scholarship — $1,000 x 4 years (Total: $4,000.00)

University Freshman Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Bryan Rotary Club Scholarship — $1,500.00

Goodwill PASS IT ON CHALLENGE Scholarship — $500.00

Thea Staten

Athletic Scholarship

Clare Stever

Andrew M. Herman Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00

Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $3,500.00

Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Nicolette Stickney

Mae, Dema, and Clark Dimler Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00

Ralph and Mable L. Scott Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00

Thomas D. Sauppe Art Scholarship — $1,500.00

Athletic for Cross Country Scholarship — $7,000 x 4 years (Total: $28,000.00)

Athletic for Track Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Merit Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Calista Stubblefield

Tinkel Family Scholarship — $2,000.00

OHIO Admissions Promise Scholarship — $2,000 x 4 years (Total: $8,000.00)

Mylie Vollmer

Anna Belle & CB Melton Memorial Scholarship — $500.00

Academic Scholarship — $14,000 x 4 years (Total: $56,000.00)

Athletic Scholarship — $1,000 x4 years (Total: $4,000.00)

Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00

Aaden Wallace

Bard Technical Scholarship — $2,500 x 2 years (Total: $5,000.00)

Spangler Foundation STEM and Industrial Technology Scholarship — $2,500.00

Amiya Warner

Henry and Wanda Walters Scholarship — $2,500.00

Tucker Watson

Brenda M. Hugg Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00

Rosa Isaac Memorial Scholarship — $3,000.00

Indiana Merit Scholarship — $6,000 x 4 years (Total: $24,000.00)

Bryan Area Networking Club Scholarship — $500.00

Ava Zimmerman

Andrew M. Herman Memorial Scholarship — $5,000.00

Judge Harry J. Rigdon Memorial Scholarship — $3,500.00

BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship — $6,500 x 4 years (Total: $26,000.00)

Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholarship — $5,000 x 4 years (Total: $20,000.00)

Bryan Athletic Boosters Scholarship — $500.00

Bryan Soccer Association Scholarship — $500.00