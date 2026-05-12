Archbold Rotary Honors Two AHS Impact Seniors With Scholarships

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SERVICE SCHOLARSHIPS … Two Archbold High School seniors, Avery Roth and Jade Whitacre, received $500 scholarships from the Archbold Rotary Club for their participation in more than 30 service projects organized by AHS Impact, previously known as F.C.C.L.A. The scholarships were announced at the club’s year-end breakfast, which was sponsored by the Rotary Club. Pictured from left: Rotarians Marc Fruth, Barb Britenriker, Jayson Selgo, scholarship recipients Avery Roth and Jade Whitacre, Rotarians Karla Ball, Bob Aschliman, Royal Short and Matt Mello.

Archbold Rotary presented $500 service scholarships to two senior members of AHS Impact, the school’s service organization, during the club’s year-end breakfast, which was sponsored by Rotary.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Avery Roth and Jade Whitacre.

Avery, the son of Brad and Aimee Roth, will attend The Ohio State University and major in biomedical science on the pre-med track. His goal is to become a surgeon.

Jade, the daughter of Greg and Amy Whitacre, will attend Bowling Green State University and major in elementary education. Her goal is to return to Archbold Area Schools to teach.

Both Avery and Jade have been members of AHS Impact all four years of high school and completed more than 30 community service projects that the club organized. AHS Impact was previously known as F.C.C.L.A.

For a number of years, Archbold Rotary has presented two service scholarships to senior members of AHS Impact. Rotary will award additional scholarships during the Senior Awards Night program.