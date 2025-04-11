Bryan Kiwanis Club Honors April Students Of The Month

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

APRIL HONOREES … Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed the April Students of the Month at their April 9, 2025 meeting. They shared with the club their most memorable moments from high school as well as their plans for the fall. The students are chosen by their school’s faculty based on scholastic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities. Pictured left to right are: representing Four County Career Center is Kathryn Walkup and from Bryan High School is Aaryan Singh.