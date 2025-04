(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SHOW PREVIEW … Some cast members of the spring play at Bryan High School entitled “High School Musical” visited the Kiwanis Club of Bryan at their April 9, 2025 meeting. The students acted out two scenes from the musical for the club. The musical will be performed on April 11, 12 and 13th. Cast members pictured from left to right include: Mr. Ben Lupo, Director, Ben Bukowski, Emma Schlade, Owen Davis, Mya Parker and Elleah Davis.