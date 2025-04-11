St. Mary School (Edgerton) Teachers Selected For Prestigious Notre Dame STEM Teaching Fellowship

MRS. BETSY HUG

PRESS RELEASE – St. Mary School in Edgerton, Ohio is proud to announce that three of its educators—Mrs. Betsy Hug, Mrs. Faith Jones, and Mr. John Michael—have been selected as Fellows in the 2025 cohort of the prestigious Notre Dame STEM Teaching Fellowship.

Chosen as one of just eight school-based teams nationwide, the St. Mary trio will join the program’s 8th cohort and will join a network of over 200 teachers from the program’s first seven cohorts.

The Notre Dame STEM Teaching Fellowship, offered through the University of Notre Dame’s Center for STEM Education, aims to develop teacher leaders who foster rigorous and sustainable STEM learning environments within their schools and communities.

As part of the program, the selected teachers will attend three Summer Institutes at the University of Notre Dame, beginning in July 2025. During the academic year, they will receive content-specific coaching and strategic support to enhance STEM instruction and expand STEM opportunities at St. Mary School.

“We are thrilled to see our teachers recognized for their commitment to innovation and excellence in STEM education,” said Mrs. Julie Taylor, Principal of St. Mary School. “This opportunity will not only enrich their own teaching but also bring tremendous benefits to our entire school community.”

“Through this Fellowship, our teachers will be empowered to lead engaging, hands-on lessons that inspire creative thinking, problem-solving, and a love of discovery in our students. It’s a meaningful step forward in helping every child at St. Mary grow as a confident and curious learner.”

The Fellowship is sponsored by the University of Notre Dame Center for STEM Education, which is part of the Institute for Educational Initiatives.

The Center’s mission is to make STEM education a force for good, ensuring that students from all backgrounds—especially those in underserved and Catholic schools—are equipped to engage and succeed in STEM disciplines through research-based practices.

With this honor, St. Mary School continues to advance its mission of academic excellence rooted in faith, while preparing students for a future shaped by science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.