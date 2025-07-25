Bryan Kiwanis Gets A Front-Row Look At Williams County EMS Operations

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SAVING LIVES … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan was hosted at the Williams County Emergency Medical Services Building on July 23, 2025. County Commissioners Scott Lirot, Terry Rummel and Bart Westfall were also in attendance. We received an overview of the operations of the department from Paramedic Kyle Brigle. We learned that the agency began operations in 1979 and previously, emergency services were handled by local funeral homes that transported people to hospitals. There are three life squads spread across the county with ten trucks in the fleet that are supplemented with three fire departments acting as first responders. In 2024, EMS responded to 5,285 calls running a full gamut of medical emergencies. Mr. Brigle noted that in 2005 the number of calls as compared to last year was half as much demonstrating the increase. In 2024, EMS responded to 62 cardiac arrests, 709 out of county transfers and 645 in county transfers. Training is an ongoing process for the Paramedics and EMTs that staff the department with each specialty required to complete a certain amount of in service training yearly to maintain certification. The training has been significantly enhanced by the acquisition of a life sized mannequin that can be programmed to replicate a wide range of medical issues and upon which the EMTs and Paramedics can practice their skills. Additionally, a life pack heart monitor and intubation equipment have been obtained through community grants that allows the medical staff to hone their skills. Pictured left to right: Chasity Yoder, Kiwanian and program host with Kyle Brigle, Paramedic.