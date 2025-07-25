Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Nine People On Various Charges

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-DAVID J. RATLIFF, age 33, of Lansing, MI, was indicted on one count of Vandalism.

-RAYMOND M. MCGOWEN, age 40, listed as homeless, was indicted on one count of Vandalism.

-JOSHUA R. SHRADER, age 32, listed as homeless, was indicted on one count of Assault and two counts of Harassment with a Bodily Substance.

-ALEXANDER R. G. WILLIAMS, age 23, of Fort Wayne, IN, was indicted on one count of Bribery.

-BOBBY E. HINES, age 38, of Cecil, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Violence.

-TYLER A. COBY, age 30, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Rape, one count of Corrupting Another with Drugs, one count of Abduction, one count of Strangulation, and one count of Domestic Violence.

-ANGELITA M. BELTRAN, age 18, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Driving Under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction.

-ERIC D. HELINSKI, age 54, of Alvordton, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Domestic Violence, one Prior Conviction Specification, and one Repeat Violent Offender Specification.

-MARQUAN D. BLAIR, age 31, of Atlanta, GA, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.