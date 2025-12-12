Bryan Kiwanis Welcomes Two New Members

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NEW MEMBER … At the November 19th, 2025, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan we were thrilled to welcome a new member. She is Lillian Chappuies. Lillian is a Licensed Massage Therapist here in Bryan as well as a mother to four children. She brings an enthusiasm to working with a service organization and is eager to start with us. She is a very welcome addition to our ranks, and we look forward to her service. Pictured left to right: Kiwanian and Member Sponsor, Dr. Shay Pursel, Kiwanis Club of Bryan President David Schumm and Lillian Chappuies.

ANOTHER NEW MEMBER … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan is very excited to welcome a new member. Our newest member is En Huntington. En is employed at The State Bank. We are confident that En will be a positive asset to our organization and are looking forward to a long association working with her. En was inducted into the club at our December 10th, 2025, meeting. Pictured left to right: Kiwanian and Member Sponsor Mike Gritzmaker and En Huntington.