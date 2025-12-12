Bryan High School Students Of The Month Honored By Kiwanis

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … The Bryan High School Students of the Month were honored at the December 10th, 2025, Kiwanis meeting. It is always a pleasure to host the students to celebrate their achievements and to hear from them what their future plans are for continuing their educations. They also shared with the group what was their most memorable high school experiences. The students are chosen by the school’s faculty for their scholastic records as well as their participation in extracurricular activities. Pictured left to right: Josey Arnold, Ava Zimmerman and Nora Kunsman.