Bryan Lady Golden Bears Bring Home Division II State Bowling Championship

By Nate Calvin

COLUMBUS—A year after finishing as State Runners-Up the Lady Bears finished the deal this year by knocking off Coldwater 3-1 in the title match to win the first state championship in program history.

In the qualifying rounds Bryan rolled games of 866, 865, and 848 for pin total of 2,579 to earn the number four seed for match play. Faith Harding led the Golden Bears with games of 217, 209, and 165 to placed third individually and earn 1st Team All-Ohio Honors.

To open the team finals, Bryan took on fifth seeded St. Mary’s and were victorious 3-1 as they won the fourth game 177-176 to eliminate St. Mary’s. Up next for Bryan in the semifinal was top seeded Springfield Greenon.

Bryan put together games of 197, 215, and 192 to sweep Greenon 3-0 and move on to the finals where they faced the Lady Cavaliers of Coldwater, the number two seed.

Bryan won the first game 183-161 but Coldwater took game two 193-136 to even the match at one game apiece. Bryan would then take game three 158-125 and then wrapped up the match and state title with a 188-181 win in game four.

