Bryan Man Sentenced To Prison For Crimes Involving Minor

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) Britton Poynter, 37, was sentenced today in the Common Pleas Court to an indefinite term of 10-13 years in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and corrupting a minor with drugs for crimes involving a 14-year-old girl.

He is now a Tier II sex offender and will serve 5 years of post-release control after his prison release. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Exacerbating Poynter’s crimes was that between the time of his guilty pleas and sentencing, Poynter also arranged to meet a different girl, who he believed to also be 14 years old, to have sex with her, but who was actually Bikers Against Predators (who neither knew about nor targeted Poynter).

“We wish to thank the victim of our case, who was incredibly brave throughout this process; her family; the Bryan Police Department, especially Sgt. Jeremy Viers; Edgerton Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Goshen Police Department, Ohio BCI&I, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the MAN Unit; Victims Assistance; and Bikers Against Predators for their investigation and assistance on this case”, said the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office in a press release.