Ellis Nafziger (1947-2022)

July 12, 2022

Ellis E. Nafziger, 75, of Wauseon passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born on May 15, 1947 in Wauseon to Earl and Blanche (Wyse) Nafziger and married Patty Short on December 27, 1969.

He was a 1965 graduate of Pettisville High School and a 1967 graduate of Goshen College.

Following his marriage Ellis served two years in voluntary service at Mercy Hospital in Denver Colorado.

He was a lifetime millwright employed by Northwest Silo for seven years and later owned his own millwright business, E&E Construction Company.

Ellis was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Emily E. (Zane) Matthews of West Unity; sisters, Janice of Pettisville, Rhoda Schrag of Goshen, IN; and brothers, Charles (Esther) of La Junta, CO, Emerson (Cynthia) of Champaign, IL, Verlin (Donna) of Whitmore Lake, MI, Roger (Laurie) of Goshen, IN, Robert (Deb) of Wauseon and John (Beth) of Wauseon. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Ellis was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Erin Elizabeth; a sister, Rachel Lindsay; and brothers, Ralph and Joseph.

There will be no visitation and services will be private. Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

