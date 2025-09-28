Bryan Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Sunday Crash

Jackson Township (Press Release) – On September 28, 2025, at approximately 11:41AM. Troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a fatal crash involving three vehicles on SR 637 at CR 138 in Jackson Township, Paulding County.

During the investigation, it was found that Grady K. Barton, age 17, of Oakwood, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, northbound on SR 637. Marisela Soto Vazquez, age 31, of Paulding, was operating a 2016 Toyota RAV4 northbound on SR 637. Lance M. Bolenbaugh, age 48, of Bryan, was operating a 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide 103, southbound on SR 637.

Mrs. Soto Vazquez was slowing down to make a left turn onto County Road 138 from SR 637. Mr. Barton was traveling behind Mrs. Soto Vazquez, and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead. Mr. Barton swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid Mrs. Soto Vazquez. Mr. Barton sideswiped Mrs. Soto Vazquez’s vehicle and traveled into the southbound lane. Mr. Bolenbaugh was southbound on SR 637 and was struck by Mr. Barton’s vehicle head on.

Mr. Bolenbaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Barton had minor injuries, and Mrs. Soto Vazquez was not injured in the crash.

Assisting Troopers on scene were deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding EMS, Paulding Fire Department, Gideon’s Towing and Recovery, Hague’s Towing and Repair, and a representative for the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist to never drive distracted and always keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.