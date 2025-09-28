Marvin D. Gearhart (1942-2025)

Marvin Don Gearhart, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 26, 2025 at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with congestive heart failure and various health issues caused by agent orange exposure.

Born on January 5, 1942 to the late Ellsworth and Hazel (Doty) Gearhart in their home near Edon, Ohio, Marvin graduated from Edon High School, Class of 1960. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted in the United States Army in January 1964. He served honorably in the Vietnam War as part of the 2nd Battalion 12th Calvary of the 1st Calvary Air Mobile Division where he notably participated in the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley.

Upon returning home, he married Carolyn (Kay) Whitney on May 8, 1966 and began a long career at Simpson Industries.

A steadfast supporter of fellow veterans, Marvin joined American Legion Post 662 in 1966 where he held various leadership roles including Post Commander and Americanism chairman for the State of Ohio. He proudly marched in all the local parades, carrying our flag with honor until he was no longer physically able to do so. He dedicated 20 years (1979-1999) to the Veterans Service Commission assisting countless veterans throughout the county, and also served as State President in 1986. He was a member of 40 et 8, VFW and Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Marvin’s commitment to public service extended to his role as Florence Township Trustee for 12 years, past member of the Edon Area Economic Development Board and member of the Edon Masonic Lodge.

Marvin was a devoted member of the Nettle Lake United Brethren Church since 1966 and most recently attended Lick Creek Church of the Brethren. He was also an active member of the Gideons of Steuben County, where he served as Faith Fund Chairman. A man of profound faith and steadfast patriotism, Marvin shared his love for God and country with everyone he encountered. His unwavering commitment to his beliefs left a lasting impact on all those around him.

In his retirement years, Marvin embraced his creative side and began oil painting. He was actively involved in Gallery 49 in Reading, MI and also a member of the Rancho Bernardo (California) Arts Guild and was an author of a book of his memoirs, First Half of Dash.

Above all, Marvin cherished his family. He loved cheering on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their various activities, including countless baseball, softball, basketball,

soccer, and football games. He particularly enjoyed spending winter months in San Diego to support his grandsons’ basketball seasons.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife and their two daughters, Sue (Lyle) Held of Bryan, OH and Sandi (Sean) Briner of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren, Deiter (Brittany) Held, Danae (Michael) Polley, Darcie (Jeremy) Altimus, Dailyn (Logan) Reese, Jakob Briner and Caden Briner; 11 great-grandchildren, Camden, Easton and Nolan Held, Katelyn and Eli Polley, Caycie, Conley and Codie Coy, and Leah, Olivia and Lucas Reese.

He is also survived by: one brother, Steven (Nan) Gearhart, Beaufort, SC; three sisters, Darlene (George) Burkhardt, Edon, OH, Kathleen (Lanny) Meroney, Ligonier, IN, and Luanne Gearhart (John Sanford), Mentor, OH; brothers-in-law, Donald (Pat Dillon) Whitney, Edon, OH, Duane (Susan Kimple) Whitney, Edon, OH; sisters-in-law, Maxine Bryner, Hessel, MI, and Deb Tassier, Cedarville, MI; Aunt Judy (Jim) Husted, Rock Hill, SC; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marvin leaves behind a legacy of family, faith, service, and creativity.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 3, from 3:00-7:00pm at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street in Bryan. Services will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am at Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, 1500 Center Street, Bryan, OH, with Pastor Bill Holsopple and Pastor Mike Wilder officiating. Military graveside services will follow at the Edon Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions directed to the Gideons International.