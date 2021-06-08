James Partee (1939-2021)

James L. Partee, age 81, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home. Mr. Partee was a retired truck driver. He attended Mount Union Christian Church and had enjoyed bow hunting and fishing.

Born July 9, 1939 in Defiance, Ohio, he was the son of Delmar and Ruth (Parks) Partee. He married Leota M. Stickney on January 2, 1980 in Edgerton, Ohio and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2017.

James is survived by his daughters, Theresa Partee and Darlene Partee and a son, Rick Partee, all of Defiance; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce, Jeanie and Cheryl and a step-brother, Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and a step-brother.

Private graveside services will be held at Billingstown Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with James’ services.