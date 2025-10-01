Bryan Rotary Celebrates Power In The Purse’s Decade Of Generosity

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GIVING BACK … Power in the Purse, (PIP) was the topic at a recent Bryan Rotary Club meeting presented by board member, Jody Freeman. Established in 2015 by the Bryan Area Foundation, PIP is a women’s giving circle of approximately 100 members that meets four times a year. Being a member of the organization costs $250 per individual. The first $50 supports the PIP endowment fund and the remaining membership fee is used each quarter as a grant for the voted-on winning nonprofit organization. Since 2016, more than $247,000 has been given to 46 local projects. On October 20, PIP will celebrate 10 years of giving back to the community. New members are always welcome to join by contacting the Bryan Area Foundation to become part of a group that says, “Together, we can do great things!” Pictured is Speaker Jody Freeman and Rotarian Cheryl Andres.